In an interview with a senior journalist of Sudarshan TV, Congress leader Udit Raj claimed that he knows Hollywood ‘andar se’ (very well), criticized the Bollywood celebrities for ‘earning only for their sons’ and slammed the journalist for asking questions on porn star Mia Khalifa.

Abhay Pratap Singh took to Twitter to share a clip of the interview where Udit Raj can be seen getting aggressive and asked the journalist to get out.

मियां खलीफा व रेहाना को लेकर उदित राज जी से सवाल किए तो वह भड़क उठे थे तथा कह दिया था कि ‘भागो, ले जाओ अपना टाट-टप्पर व दोबारा दिखाई न पड़ना यहां पर’😐



भड़के क्यों थे वो आपको ये वीडियो देखकर समझ आएगा.. pic.twitter.com/UQ8hUdFQl1 — Abhay Pratap Singh (@IAbhay_Pratap) November 9, 2021

Singh asked Raj about the involvement of Hollywood and foreign celebrities in farmers’ protests. He also asked why did the Congress party support the (paid) Tweets made by Rihanna and Mia Khalifa.

To this Udit Raj said that it was the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) sponsored media and IT Cell that first reacted to their Tweets. The journalist then said that the Tweets were made by foreign celebrities to stir unrest in India.

Getting aggressive from this point, Udit Raj yelled, “Ek Tweet se kya hota hai? (How does one Tweet matter?)” He further claimed that he knows Hollywood from within.

The Congress leader further said that the Hollywood celebrities are ‘true artists.’ “Vo log dil se kalakar hai (They are artists from heart),” claimed Udit Raj.

‘Bollywood busy promoting their sons’

Coming out in defence of the foreign celebrities, the Congress leader also bad-mouthed Bollywood for allegedly staying mum on the farmers’ protest.

“Jo humare film industry ke log hai unki zameer mar gaya hai (The consciousness of our Bollywood industry is dead),” claimed Udit Raj.

He further alleged that the Bollywood industry does no charity and did not bother to take a stand for the farmers. “Main unko kabhi acha nahi maanta (I have never considered them as good),” the Congress leader said further.

“Read about the Hollywood celebrities. Nobody in Hollywood works or promotes their children. They instead build colleges and universities with the money earned,” said Udit Raj further.

Taking a jibe at Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Raj further said, “He is so old, yet he is earning money for his son and to promote him.” “This is not what happens in Hollywood,” claimed the Congress leader.

‘Udit Raj gets triggered when asked about Mia Khalifa’

The Sudarshan journalist then cross-questioned asking Udit Raj if Mia Khalifa was a Hollywood star. The Congress leader, baffled by the question, lashed out at the journalist and came out in Mia Khalifa’s defence.

The two then got into a heated argument as to who all came out in support of the Hollywood celebrities. “Aapke hisaab se murkho ne support me Tweet kiya? (According to you only fools came out in support of the Tweets?)” asked Singh.

As soon as Udit Raj said ‘yes,’ the journalist removed his phone to show a support Tweet from Udit Raj himself. “To aap bhi murkh hai? (So you are also a fool?)” asked the journalist.

Losing his calm, Udit Raj asked the journalist to get out and asked him to never show his face again.

In the longer video shared by the journalist on YouTube in July, Udit Raj was caught on camera threatening the journalist with SC/ST Act.

Udit Raj threatened the journalist with SC/ST Act

In the month of May, the Congress leader had stopped the journalist from releasing his interview. He had also threatened to get the journalist imprisoned under the SC/ST Act if he dared to release the interview.

The journalist had shared his allegations against Udit Raj with OpIndia.