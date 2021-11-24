Wednesday, November 24, 2021
'Hema Malini is old': Congress Minister says roads should be like Katrina Kaif's cheeks

Back in 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also gave a similar sexist statement. At the time, he had said that Bihar roads would become as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

Rajendra Singh Gudha
Rajendra Singh Gudha in a sexist comment said the roads in his village should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif (Image: Akhand/SouthIndianActress)
On November 24, Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha made a controversial statement. In his sexist jibe, he said the roads in his constituency should be like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif. Gudha, who was elected as Minister of State for Rural Development in Rajasthan, was at his assembly constituency Udaipurwati. When the people complained to him about the bad roads, he told NK Joshi, Chief Engineer of Public Works Department, from the stage, that the roads in his village should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.

As per the reports, the minister first said the roads should be made like Hema Malini cheeks. After a few moments, he said, “no… Hema Malini has become old.” Then he asked the people present at the meeting, “Which actress is famous in films nowadays?” When people took the name of Katrina Kaif, he said, “Then the roads of my village should be made like the cheeks of Katrina Kaif.”

Before Katrina Kaif, it was Hema Malini

Back in 2005, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also gave a similar sexist statement. At the time, he had said that Bihar roads would become as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini. In 2019, Congress leader PC Sharma compared the roads of Madhya Pradesh with the cheeks of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya and said the Congress government would make them like the cheeks of Hema Malini.

 

