Devotees of Sant Rampal ji Maharaj peddle crazy claims about Chhat Puja

Devotees of ‘Sant’ Rampal have declared on social media that Chhat Puja celebrations are against scriptures and that the Bhagavad Gita prohibits fasts. Rampal, who calls himself Sant Rampal ji Maharaj, is currently serving a life term in prison on charges related to the murder of four women.

Rampal’s devotees claim that Chhat Puja is a “Sadhna against scripture” and that it is an “arbitrary practice” against the same. They have also relied on bizarre claims about the Gita to peddle their crazy claims about Chhat Puja.

They claim that the shloka 16 from the 6th adhyay of the Bhagavad Gita says that fasting ensures that a person’s Bhakti is futile.

They also claim that Chhat Puja cannot ensure salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Some have also gone to the extent of asserting that Chhat Puja is against the Bhagavad Gita. According to them, only worshiping ‘supreme god’ Kabir is useful.

Others suggested that people must seek refuge in Sant Ram to attain salvation from the cycle of life and death.

Some of the devotees of Sant Rampal have also managed to draw a link between Chapter 15 Verses 1-4 of the Gita with Kabir.

Verified handles with hundreds and thousands of followers are also seen peddling the anti-Chhat Puja pro-Rampal propaganda.

Who is Sant Rampal ji Maharaj?

According to Rampalians, Kabir is the real Allah and Rampal is the last prophet. Prophets are individuals sent by God to serve as examples of ideal human behaviour. Of these, Prophet Muhammad is widely believed to be the last prophet of Islam. Muslims believe their holy book, Quran was revealed to him directly by god.

Rampal’s website states that Muslims believe in Quran Sharif as narrated by ‘Kaazis and Mullahs’ for ages. Rampal states that Muslims do not understand the Quran properly. Rampal says that Allah is actually Kabir, who is the ‘complete God’. He cites various Ayats wherein it is ‘proven’ that Allah is none other than Kabir. In fact, the ‘Allah’ in Allahu Akbar is none other than Kabir, he states.

As Prophet Muhammad was a ‘pious man’, Allah Kabir showed him the ‘Satlok’, Rampal says. Allah Kabir also met Taimur Lang, founder of Mughal dynasty and ‘blessed him’ because of which he became a ‘great conquerer’ from a poor shepherd. Rampal also states how Allah Kabir blessed Sikander Lodhi after he suffered burn injuries. Upon healing, Lodhi became an Allah Kabir follower as only he was worthy of worship, he says.