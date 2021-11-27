Joe Rogan, one of the most popular podcasters in the world, has spoken of ‘Kali Yuga’ and Hinduism in his latest post on Instagram. Describing the current era of political instability and pandemic crisis, he said that the “insanity” we are seeing currently is part of an infinite process.

Joe Rogan shared a popular meme that describes a cycle of strong men producing good times and good times producing weak mean, who in turn produce difficult times, which in turn produces strong men. The meme was in the political compass format.

Sharing the meme, Rogan said, “We are in Kali Yuga. The age of conflict. All of the chaos we’re seeing right now was predicted in Hinduism thousands of years ago. Civilizations move in predictable cycles, and we are in the lower left hand square of the chart.”

Source: Instagram

“Do your best to elevate yourself and the world around you from the madness that is in the air, but understand that this insanity is all a part of an infinite process,” added Rogan.

Political polarization in the United States has reached devastating proportions and the podcast host has often found himself embroiled in it against his wishes. Joe Rogan hosts a podcast on Spotify that attracts millions of listeners every episode. While he endorsed Bernie Sanders for the presidency last year, he has been labeled a ‘far-right transphobe’ by the far left.

Recently, he was falsely accused of consuming a ‘horse dewormer’ medicine by the mainstream media when Rogan revealed that he had taken Ivermectin. On the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, he has said that it was clearly self defense and the mainstream media has spread numerous lies on it. He has also been criticised by the left for his friendship with Alex Jones and his podcasts with him.