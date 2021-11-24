Wednesday, November 24, 2021
‘Only matter of time before you are beheaded’: Kashmiri Pandit journalist receives death threat from ISIS Kashmir

In the three screenshots attached by Aditya Raj Kaul, it can be clearly seen that he is being threated with death. In one screenshot, ISIS Kashmir tells him that he is their next target.

'Only a time before you are beheaded': Kashmiri Pandit journalist Aditya Raj Kaul receives death threat from ISIS Kashmir
Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has received death threats from a group that calls itself ‘ISIS Kashmir’. Kaul has informed that he has alerted the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police of the matter and hopes that the terrorists will be traced soon.

In the second screenshot, the terrorist says, “We are going to kill you soon.”

ISIS Kashmir also claimed to have all his details, where he lived and where he was currently, and claimed that it was only a matter of time before they beheaded him.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has also received threats from ISIS Kashmir. The threat to him said, “We’re going to kill you and you’re family.” Subsequently, security has been increased outside his residence.

Recently, ISIS mouthpiece Voice of Hind threatened to break Idols of Gods in India. The cover of its newly released edition showed a computer-generated broken idol of Bhagwan Shiv. Under the idol, the cover says, “It’s time to break false Gods”.

Aditya Raj Kaul has been vocal against separatism and terrorism in Kashmir, which perhaps earned him the hatred of Islamic extremists. There have also been a series of targeted killings of civilians in Kashmir recently which makes the threats even more concerning.

 

