Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir has approached Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir’. The BJP MP from East Delhi Constituency said he received death threat from the terror outfit on his official email id.

The email from ISIS Kashmir says,” We’re going to kill you and you’re family” with no subject or sender’s name.

A letter written by the staff of the former Indian southpaw to the Delhi Police said, “This is further to our telecon, we have received an email from ISIS Kashmir on the official mail of honourable MP Sir evening at 9:32 pm. This mail states death threat to him and his family…..I therefore request to make adequate security arrangement and lodge an FIR.”

Speaking to ANI, DCP Central, Shweta Chauhan, said, “Gautam Gambhir has submitted a written complaint about the death threat. He has received the threat on his official email id. The security has been increased outside his residence.”

The police have also forwarded the complaint to the Cyber Cell of the Special Cell to know the origins of the mail. An initial probe has also been launched by the Delhi Police.

Gautam Gambhir, a fierce critic of terrorism emanating from Pakistan

Never shy of raising his opinions in public, Gambhir has often stood in solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces in Kashmir and criticised terrorists and Pakistani establishment for fomenting trouble in the India’s northern states.

Gambhir had recently expressed his stern objection to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s reference to Pakistan PM Imran Khan as “bada bhai”, meaning big brother.

“Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless,” Gambhir had tweeted while making a sharp attack.

ISIS terrorists nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir

ISIS is a terrorist organisation that follows a Salafi Islamist doctrine and aims to bring the entire works under the fold of Islam.

Earlier in July this year, the Indian security agencies had found the first ever direct connection of the Islamic terrorist group ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir with the arrest of one of its founding members Qasim Khorasani and two of his associates.

ISIS also claims to be active in the Indian subcontinent through ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) – an offshoot of the Islamic State terror group that operates in Afghanistan, Pakistan and India. Khorasan refers to a historical region comprising of Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan, the territories once controlled by a caliphate.