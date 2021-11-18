Thursday, November 18, 2021
‘Kangana ko kya kya chaatne se Padma Shri mila hai sab jaante hai’: Shiv Sena MP goes on sexist tirade against national award winning actress

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane also called Kangana 'tuchha' while insinuating she did not deserve the Padma Shri that was conferred upon her.

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane makes sexist jibe against Kangana
Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane on Thursday went on a sexist rant against four time national award winning actress Kangana Ranaut to insinuate that she did not deserve the Padma Shri conferred upon her earlier this month.

As per a video byte shared by news agency ANI, Tumane, while responding to a statement by Ranaut that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was greedy of power, said, “If Mahatma Gandhi were greedy of power, then at at that time, he could have been prime minister or even the president if he wanted. Kangana Ranaut knows how she herself got the Padma Shri. Whose feet she has licked and what all things she has licked to get the award. All the MPs and MLAs in Delhi are aware of it. People lobbying in Delhi are also aware. To speak more on this would be ‘tuchha’ (shallow) and I would not like to say anything more on such ‘tuchha’ woman.”

Kangana Ranaut and her ‘Independence in bheek’ statement

Kangana Ranaut kicked up a storm last week when in a show on Times Now she said that we in India got true Independence only after 2014. She said that the independence we got in 1947 was more like alms. This triggered Congress workers and leaders who have since been putting out a series of sexist jibes against the actress who has won the national awards for films four times till now.

 

