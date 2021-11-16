As part of Yogi Adityanath government’s crackdown on crime in the state, former Member of Parliament DP Yadav has been booked by the state police force under kidnapping, forgery and extortion charges. The tainted leader is often referred to as a mafia don.

According to reports, an FIR was filed against Dharam Pal Yadav, former Thakurdwara MLA Vijay Yadav, and four others at the civil lines police station in Uttar Pradesh, on the direction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. The FIR was registered under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 364 (kidnapping for ransom) and 384 (extortion).

The Uttar Pradesh police said that the case was registered against the ex-MLA and others based on a complaint filed by a Mordabad-based businessman named Anil Tomar. In his complaint, Tomar alleged that DP Yadav, Vijay Yadav and the others kidnapped him from the civil lines area. He added that the ex-ministers and their aides demanded a ransom of Rs 10 crore against his release. They even threatened to murder him, he alleged.

Based on his complaint the Uttar Pradesh police filed an FIR against the former Member of Parliament and his aides and started investigating the case.

Interestingly, the FIR was filed against DP Yadav a day after the Uttrakhand High Court acquitted him in a 1992 murder case.

DP Singh was convicted and awarded life imprisonment by a special CBI court in Dehradun in connection with the 1992 murder of Mahendra Singh Bhati. He and his aides were convicted in the case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mahendra Singh Bhati, who was an MLA from Ghaziabad’s Dadri area, was shot dead at the Dadri railway crossing in 1992 December.

In the 1970s, DP Yadav joined a liquor bootlegging group and swiftly accrued nine murder accusations, including that of Mahendra Singh Bhati. In 1989, DP Yadav teamed up with Mulayam Singh Yadav, who offered him a seat in the Samajwadi Party from Bulandshahr. He was elected and appointed as the Minister for Panchayati Raj. He served as an MLA four times and as a Member of Parliament twice.

It is noteworthy that DP Yadav’s son Vikas Yadav was convicted in the murder case of Nitish Katara in 2002. The Delhi High Court had upheld life sentences for three accused including Vikas Yadav.

Vikas Yadav had abducted Nitish Katara from a wedding party and murdered him as he was upset over Katara’s friendship with his sister Bharti Yadav.