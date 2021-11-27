A married Sikh woman who had traveled to Pakistan on the occasion of Gurupurab has gotten married to a Pakistani man after converting to Islam. However, the woman was sent back to India as she did not have a valid Visa. According to a report by Zee News, the Sikh woman was in touch with Lahore-based Muhammad Imran via social media.

As per the report, the Sikh couple is deaf and mute and so is Muhammad Imran. However, despite the marriage after conversion to Islam, the Kolkata based woman had to return to India with the Sikh Jatha. As per Zee News, the woman got married to Imran in the presence of her husband and her husband was aware that she was in touch with the man through social media.

The Sikh woman is reported to have divorced her Indian husband in a Pakistani Court before her nikah. Reportedly, the couple was the last to return at the Wagah-Attari border.

Intelligence sources were quoted as saying, “However, they didn’t tell anything to us but our sources have confirmed that she embraced Islam and married a Muslim man but Pak officials didn’t allow her to stay back in Lahore since she was traveling on a pilgrim Visa which had also expired, she is back with her Indian husband and she might apply for Pakistan visa again.”

SAD(D) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said that “in wake of a Bengali Sikh pilgrim converging and remarrying in Pakistan, we have appealed to jatha members traveling across the border to restrict their activities to ‘darshan and didar’ on holy Gurdwara’s”.

“Such acts can even lead to a ban on Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan,” he added, saying that the matter had caused a huge embarrassment.