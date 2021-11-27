Saturday, November 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsMarried Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as pilgrim converts to Islam to marry...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Married Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as pilgrim converts to Islam to marry Lahore-based man in presence of Sikh husband: Details

The Sikh woman is reported to have divorced her Indian husband in a Pakistani Court before her nikah. Reportedly, the couple was the last to return at the Wagah-Attari border.

OpIndia Staff
Married Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as pilgrim converts to Islam to marry Lahore-based man in presence of Sikh husband: Details
Representative Image (Source: AFP)
77

A married Sikh woman who had traveled to Pakistan on the occasion of Gurupurab has gotten married to a Pakistani man after converting to Islam. However, the woman was sent back to India as she did not have a valid Visa. According to a report by Zee News, the Sikh woman was in touch with Lahore-based Muhammad Imran via social media.

As per the report, the Sikh couple is deaf and mute and so is Muhammad Imran. However, despite the marriage after conversion to Islam, the Kolkata based woman had to return to India with the Sikh Jatha. As per Zee News, the woman got married to Imran in the presence of her husband and her husband was aware that she was in touch with the man through social media.

The Sikh woman is reported to have divorced her Indian husband in a Pakistani Court before her nikah. Reportedly, the couple was the last to return at the Wagah-Attari border.

Intelligence sources were quoted as saying, “However, they didn’t tell anything to us but our sources have confirmed that she embraced Islam and married a Muslim man but Pak officials didn’t allow her to stay back in Lahore since she was traveling on a pilgrim Visa which had also expired, she is back with her Indian husband and she might apply for Pakistan visa again.”

SAD(D) president Paramjit Singh Sarna, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said that “in wake of a Bengali Sikh pilgrim converging and remarrying in Pakistan, we have appealed to jatha members traveling across the border to restrict their activities to ‘darshan and didar’ on holy Gurdwara’s”.

“Such acts can even lead to a ban on Sikh pilgrimage to Pakistan,” he added, saying that the matter had caused a huge embarrassment.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSikh woman marries Pakistani man
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Married Sikh woman who traveled to Pakistan as pilgrim converts to Islam to marry Lahore-based man in presence of Sikh husband: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Govt accepted demands to decriminalise Jashn-e-Parali along with repealing the farm laws: Why the Centre should change rules of engagement

Jinit Jain -

As TMC continues to poach Congress leaders, it is disinterested in coordinating with Congress in parliament, may skip opposition meeting

OpIndia Staff -

Bengaluru: Illegal firm run by Chinese nationals that gave loans charging exorbitant fees and interest busted, two employees arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Outside the spirit of the constitution’: Caravan Editor declares democratically elected Modi Govt ‘unconstitutional’

OpIndia Staff -

Malaysia will become a ‘dumping ground’ for Bangladeshis if the number of recruitment agencies increased, says Malaysian HR minister

OpIndia Staff -

From women having big breasts in paradise to Satan entering the body of those who don’t chant ‘Bismi’ while having sex: The absurd utterances...

Jinit Jain -

Salman Khan’s movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ struggles at the box office while Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ nears Rs 300 crores

OpIndia Staff -

‘He was fighting issues like love jihad that irked Muslims’: All we know about the assault on a Hindu Raksha Dal member in Ghaziabad

Jhankar Mohta -

Rajasthan: Former union minister and Congress leader Jitendra Singh faces arrest warrant for allegedly forging document to grab property

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,846FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com