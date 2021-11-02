BJP candidate Shishupal Yadav won the Prithvipur assembly seat with a margin of 15,687 votes as results were declared for the recently held Madhya Pradesh by polls. The by-polls were held on October 30 and votes were counted for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats of Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) in Madhya Pradesh on the 2nd of November.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also won the Jobat seat. Both Jobat and Prithvipur seats were taken from Congress with Sulochana Rawat defeating Mahesh Patel by a margin of 6,104 votes in Jobat (ST) Assembly constituency and Shishupal Yadav winning in Prithvipur.

In Khandwa, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil registered a comfortable victory with over 80,000 votes. The Congress party’s Kalpana Verma has won the Raigaon seat against BJP’s Pratima Bagari by a margin of 12,290 votes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his statement said, “Results of bypolls in Madhya Pradesh are unprecedented for BJP. We are not only wining Khandwa LS seat but also Jobat Assembly seat where over 90% people are STs. BJP won it only two times in 70 years. The results put an stamp on work done by central and state governments.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that they accept the verdict and the party will deliberate over the results.