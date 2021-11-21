Sunday, November 21, 2021
UP Police confiscates Mukhtar Ansari’s illegal property in Lucknow worth Rs 3 Crore under Gangsters Act

Currently, lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail Mukhtar Ansari and his illegal empire is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate. On November 7, ED had questioned him in the alleged money laundering case. 

Vijay Deo Jha
Yogi Adityanath, Gangster MLA Mukhtar Ansari
Acting against mafia raj, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to confiscate land property worth Rs 3 Crore of jailed mafia don and Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari situated in Lucknow.

A team of police officials and administration of Azamgarh left for Lucknow to complete the attachment process of the property located at Husainganj area of Lucknow. The aforesaid property in form of 194 square meters of land was purchased by Mukhtar Ansari in 2007 in the name of his wife Afshan Ansari. The circle rate of the land is Rs 1.45 Crore where the market rate has been estimated worth around Rs 3 Crore.

On being contacted Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya confirmed the development. “It is true that police have started the process for the confiscation of Lucknow-based property of Mukhtar Ansari which he had purchased in the name of his wife Afshan Ansari. In 2020 an FIR was lodged against him at Trava police station in Azamgarh under provisions of the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. During the course of the investigation, the police found he had raised a property in Lucknow,” Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya told OpIndia.

He said that the property will be attached under Gangster Act 14A. Police submitted the report of his property to the district magistrate of Azamgarh and further requested the Lucknow district administration for verification. After getting the verification report, the process of confiscation of his property was started.

Yogi left this mafia bleeding

This is the third such confiscation of the property belonging to this dreaded mafia politician and his family. Earlier two of his properties were attached on the basis of the report of Ghazipur police. The action of the Uttar Pradesh police has caused a financial loss of Rs 367 Crore to Mukhtar Ansari, his family and gang. His gang is registered as IS (Inter-State) Gang 191 in the record of Uttar Pradesh.  

In August, the UP government had seized properties of his Afshan Ansari and his brother Sarjeel Raza. In September, property worth Rs. 10 crores of Umesh Singh was demolished at Bhitti locality in Mau district. Umesh Singh, a coal mafia and owner of Trideva Construction is a close aide of Ansari.

Last month, Lucknow police shot dead his sharpshooter, Alisher, during an encounter in Lucknow’s Madiaon area. He was accused of the murder of BSP leader Kalamuddin in Azamgarh and BJP leader Jitram Munda in Ranchi of Jharkhand.

Vijay Deo Jha
Vijay Deo Jha is an Indian journalist having over over 16 years of experience of the main stream media. He remained associated with several media organization namely The Pioneer, The Telegraph, India Today. He is currently associated with OpIndia as an editor.

