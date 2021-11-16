A major controversy has erupted after the Pakistan cricket team hoisted their national flag during a practice session at the Mirpur ground in Bangladesh. The Pakistan team is on a tour to Bangladesh to play three T20Is and two Tests, starting November 19. The move has irked Bangladeshi citizens, who slammed the visitors for their unwarranted gesture.

Bangladesh cricket fans not impressed as Pakistan players carry national flag to training ground



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/F8mAeGVppo#Pakistan #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/cWQuduKjD6 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 16, 2021

The irked citizens of Bangladesh have demanded an apology from the team. Bangladesh’s civic society has said that either Pakistan’s cricket team should apologise or the series between the two countries should be cancelled.

The controversy erupted after PCB’s official media handle posted pictures of the practice session where the Pakistani flag was seen planted on the ground where the entire team was training ahead of the matches.

No sooner were the pictures posted on Twitter, the Bangladeshi fans began attacking Pakistan’s cricket team. “Go back Pakistan. Bangladesh should stop the series. Ban any kind of Pakistani flag in Bangladesh,” one user wrote.

Go back Pakistan. Bangladesh should stop the series. Ban any kind of Pakistani flag in Bangladesh.#RecogniseTheGenicide1971 https://t.co/viUEAx5Nfq — Shahajada Shah Pervez 🇧🇩 (@ShahajadaShahP) November 15, 2021

Another user wrote: “Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that….What does it indicate”.

Different countries have come to #Bangladesh innumerable times, many matches have been played by practicing.But neither party needed to practice burying their national flag on the ground.But why did #Pakistan do that…

What does it indicate?#BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/bxUyTq5K1s — Misbah ur Rahman (@95MRahman) November 15, 2021

Reportedly some Bangladesh fans, in a video message expressed their displeasure over the Pakistan team hoisting their flag during the practice sessions at the Mirpur ground in Bangladesh.

Reportedly Some #Bangladesh Fans In Video Message Expressed Wide Disapproval Of #Pakistan Team Hoisting Flag In Practice.



I Have No Problem Personally, But I Understand Their Concern#Pak Team Should Have Followed ICC Protocols And Ask Permission

Its A Sensitive Issue #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/RAPeNRHhTu — বাংলার ছেলে 🇧🇩 (@iSoumikSaheb) November 16, 2021

Defending their action, Pakistan’s cricket team claimed that this is their pre-match ritual, which was introduced by their coach, Saqlain Mushtaq.

Incidentally, Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq had started this trend of taking the national flag to the training grounds to boost the morale of his cricketers. The former off-spinner did the same during their recent ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign in the UAE where they faced an embarrassing defeat in the semi-finals played against Australia.