Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the 12 feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on November 5. The Chardham Devasthanam Board is gearing up its preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

After offering prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple key infrastructure projects.

As per an official press release, he will also be inaugurating Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi which had been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Other infrastructure projects to be inaugurated

PM Modi’s itinerary includes addressing a public rally and reviewing the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath.

The restored & reconstructed areas of Kedarnath are a gift from our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji to Lord Shiva’s devotees. In these images, have a look at Kedarnath after the construction of the arrival plaza and the reconstruction of the path leading to the shrine. pic.twitter.com/5eF5xs3SEP — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) November 2, 2021

The Prime Minister will additionally be inaugurating key infrastructure projects which have been completed at a cost of over Rs. 130 crore including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

He will also be laying the foundation stone for multiple projects including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office, hospital, guest houses, police station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. The estimated cost of these projects is said to be over Rs 180 crore.

Over 30 lakh devotees visit the Chardham which includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath every year. Reportedly, 2019 witnessed an increase of 22.6 per cent of visitors due to improved facilities at the holy Hindu pilgrimage.