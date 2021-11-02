Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Updated:

PM Modi to unveil Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath on Nov 05, Chardham Devasthanam Board gearing up for the event

As per an official press release, PM Modi will also be inaugurating Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi which had been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath on November 5, to inaugurate key projects
PM Modi in Kedarnath, representational image, via HT
63

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil the 12 feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath, Uttarakhand on November 5. The Chardham Devasthanam Board is gearing up its preparations ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

After offering prayers at the Kedarnath Temple, PM Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple key infrastructure projects.

As per an official press release, he will also be inaugurating Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi which had been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

Other infrastructure projects to be inaugurated

PM Modi’s itinerary includes addressing a public rally and reviewing the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath.

The Prime Minister will additionally be inaugurating key infrastructure projects which have been completed at a cost of over Rs. 130 crore including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

He will also be laying the foundation stone for multiple projects including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office, hospital, guest houses, police station, Command & Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. The estimated cost of these projects is said to be over Rs 180 crore. 

Over 30 lakh devotees visit the Chardham which includes Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath every year. Reportedly, 2019 witnessed an increase of 22.6 per cent of visitors due to improved facilities at the holy Hindu pilgrimage. 

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

