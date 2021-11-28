Three suspected Pakistani spies arrested from Rajasthan

In two separate incidents, Rajasthan Police arrested three youths from Pali and Jaisalmer respectively for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Suspect arrested from Pali was identified as Azharuddin Mewat. Nibab Khan and his associate Fatan Khan were arrested from Jaisalmer. Police are said to have recovered some incriminating documents from their possession.

On November 26, Army Intelligence caught Azharuddin Mewat while suspiciously roaming in the army cantonment area under Ras police station in Pali district. When questioned he said that wanted to meet General Manoj Mukund Naravane. While he was handed over to the police his house was also searched. Police confiscated his mobile phone. It was found that Azharuddin was regularly searching anti-national contents on his mobile phone.

Rajasthan police are learnt to have recovered some coded documents, maps, and diary from his house at Kishanjganj locality in Beawar. On the last page of the diary, he has written mission accomplished, besides there is information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During questioning, he identified himself as a native of Jaora in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. For the last six years, he is settled in Beawar and sells vegetables.

Nibab Khan arrested from Jaisalmer is a suspected sleeper cell of ISI

In Jaisalmer police arrested Nibab Khan for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The suspect who runs a shop to sell mobile SIM cards, photocopy on Chandhan road was long spying for the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

DG (Intelligence) of Rajasthan police Umesh Mishra informed that Khan had visited Pakistan in 2015. Here he came in contact with an ISI handler who Rs 10,000 cash and 15 days of training.

Khan was passing on information related to movements and activities of the Indian Army to his ISI handler through media.

According to media reports, some of his relatives live in Rahimyar Khan locality of Pakistan. The suspect runs a shop at Chandhan in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan where the field range firing of the Indian Army is located. For the last year, he was under the constant watch of intelligence agencies.

Now on the basis of his disclosure Rajasthan police is learnt to have arrested one of his associates Fatan Khan of Barmer district. The suspect runs tyre tube repairing shop at Phalsund locality of Pokharan. Investigation disclosed that he too had visited Pakistan along with Nibab Khan. He used to get money from ISI for spying.