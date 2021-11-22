An Emirati businesswoman, Hend bint Faisal Al-Qasimi, has objected to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI) UAE chapter’s seminar lineup that listed Zee News’ anchor Sudhir Chaudhary as one of the speakers. The seminar is taking place in Abu Dhabi on November 25 and 26.

Calling Sudhir an Islamophobe and hater, she expressed her anger on her Twitter handle. On November 22, she shared a letter allegedly by the members of the ICAI Abu Dhabi Chapter in which they urged the committee to drop Sudhir from the list of speakers.

Screenshot of Tweet by Hend. Source: Twitter

The letter read, “We express our disappointment and disagreement with the decision of including a controversial journalist Sudheer Chaudhary in the panel of speakers in the forthcoming seminar of the Chapter.” It further read though Sudhir is a prominent TV personality, he had been allegedly involved in “numerous unprofessional journalism and criminal misdeeds.”

It added, “We are a professional body of high repute and goodwill in a foreign country, we have a responsibility not only to offer a high standard of professional services here, but we have a responsibility also to maintain a cohesive atmosphere among its members and respect the local laws & culture. UAE is known for tolerance, it accommodates people from all over the world of different faiths & cultures — should we invite an intolerant person and give scope to pollute such a beautiful feeling, that too when UAE is celebrating its 50’h National Day? We request you to ponder over it and drop Sudheer Chaudhary from the panel of speakers.”

It is unclear if the letter is authentic or not as it neither has any logo nor the names or signatures. Hend, however, has claimed that Sudhir Chaudhary’s name has been dropped from the panel.

The official website says a different story

The official website of the ICAI UAE chapter says a different story. There is an event page for the seminar that is scheduled for Thursday and Friday this week. The event details the name Sudhir Chaudhary as one of the confirmed speakers for the seminar.

Seminar poster on ICAI Abu Dhabi website. Source: icaiauh.org

Abdulla Madumoole, who claims to run a Petrol Pump in Abu Dhabi, commented on Hend’s post and said his team had met ICAI officials who refused to drop Sudhir’s name, saying it was too late to take such a decision.

Twitter user claimed ICAI did not drop Sudhir’s name. Source: Twitter.

Hend used ‘cow dung’ jibes to point out alleged ‘Islamophobia’

While Hend claimed Sudhir is Islamophobic, thus he should not be invited to speak in a seminar, her own Hinduphobia is evident in her tweets. In a tweet written in Arabic on November 20, she said, “Something is subdued when a fanatic racist worships cow dung and curses Muslims and the divine being and resolves with all his innocence to the UAE, and we have seen nothing but a mockery of our religion and our Prophet and encourages the killing and disposal of Muslim employees in India and elsewhere and honours, strengthens, honours and speaks In a country of peace, security and tolerance?”

Cow dung jibe used by Hend. Source: Twitter.

Hend has a history of hate against Hindus

The Abu Dhabi businesswoman has a history of spewing venom against Hindus on social media platforms. In the past, she ran propaganda against Hindus living in the Middle East for voicing their concerns over Tablighi Jamaat and other issues. There are several tweets where she has used cow dung jibe or projected Hindus as wrongdoers. In a recent tweet where she spread misinformation about mosques being demolished in India.

Misinformation spread by Hend. Source: Twitter.

She wrote, “When 19 mosques are demolished in your hometown as the police support and stare, ignorant strangers wonder why Muslims are reduced to praying for 5 minutes once a week on roads. But let us defile the agreed location with stinking cow dung to make it impossible for them some more.”