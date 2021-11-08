Mahira Khan alias Mehak Warsi, a senior Congress leader, has been arrested in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh in cases that were 7 years old. Mahira Khan, the metropolitan president of Congress’s women’s wing, faced charges of illegal cow slaughter, cattle smuggling and cheating. A non-bailable warrant was earlier issued against her on these charges.

As per reports, Mahira Khan was involved in illegal cow slaughter and engaged in cattle smuggling during the Samajwadi Party’s rule in the state. Mahira Khan reportedly earned crores from various illegal business and was shielded by political interferences. A case of fraud was also filed against Mahira by one Zahid in connection to obtaining recognition for an Inter College. Zahir said that he was duped of three and half lakh rupees in the name of getting recognition by Khan.

In September 2015, police took action against four people as Thakurdwara Kotwali Inspector Vidyaram Diwakar filed charges of cheating and earning illegal money from slaughtering cows against Mahira. The others accused in the case were Vandana of Ashok Nagar, Muhammad Hussain, a resident of Thana Galshaheed area, Naima Warsi, a resident of Himgiri Colony. A charge sheet was also filed in the case the same year.

City SP Amit Kumar Anand informed that Mahira has been arrested under the Gangster Act. Inspector Dhananjay Singh, in-charge of Thakurdwara, noted that that there were many cases registered against Mahira in Bhojpur under sections of the Cow Slaughter Act.

Inspector Amit Kumar of Mughalpura police station said that after the non-bailable warrant had been issued against her, she was arrested and produced in the court. Khan is a resident of Shaukat Bagh.

After the arrest of the Congress leader, Mahira Khan, state general secretary Sachin Chaudhary had acknowledged that information about the arrest was received by the party. Chaudhary said that an inquiry on the matter would be done by the Disciplinary Committee before any disciplinary action was taken. After her arrest, the photo of Mahira with the National President of the Congress Minority Department and the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Moradabad, Imran Pratapgarhi, went viral. In the photo, Mahira could be seen presenting a bouquet to Imran.

Notably Shaulat Hussain, an advocate of Mahira Khan has claimed that the arrest was a political conspiracy. Hussain said that Mahira was a sharp-tempered leader and some political parties were troubled by her increasing popularity and political hold.