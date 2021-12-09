Ambulance carrying mortal remains of IAF chopper crash victims meets with an accident, officers sustain minor injuries

On December 9, one of the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of the Indian Air Force’s chopper crash victims met with an accident. The body of the deceased was shifted to another ambulance. The police officers accompanying the remains in the ambulance sustained minor injuries, as shown in the video of the aftermath of the accident.

One of the ambulances carrying mortal remains of #IAFChopperCrash victims, met with an accident; body shifted to another vehicle pic.twitter.com/WJm5uViI59 — Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsEN) December 9, 2021

In the video shared by Asianet, the ambulance seems to have lost its balance and hit the mountain on the side of the road. Four police personnel could be seen sitting on the road receiving first aid. While one of the officers stood up, the other officers seemed to have got injuries in the legs. After the mortal remains were shifted in another ambulance, the convoy of ambulances left for the airport from where the remains would be shifted to Delhi.

While the ambulances were passing through Coonoor, the locals stood on the sides of the roads and paid floral tribute while chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ to pay respect to CDS General Bipin Rawat and other deceased soldiers.

The chopper crash

On December 8, a helicopter of the Indian Air Force with CDS Bipin Rawat onboard met with an accident in Tamil Nadu. All except Capt Varun Singh died in the crash, including CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 soldiers who were accompanying him on the flight. Capt Varun Singh is currently undergoing treatment.