Monday, December 27, 2021
HomeNews ReportsBombay HC allows 12-year-old rape victim to abort, says continuance of pregnancy will violate...
News Reports
Updated:

Bombay HC allows 12-year-old rape victim to abort, says continuance of pregnancy will violate her fundamental rights

In its decision to grant the permission, Justices SJ Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja noted the mental anguish and trauma the minor girl would be subjected to if the pregnancy was forced to be carried to its completion.

OpIndia Staff
Bombay High Court grants permission to 12-year-old rape victim to medically terminate pregnancy
Image Credit : The Hindu
5

Bombay HC on Monday granted permission to a 12-year-old victim of rape and sexual assault the right to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy which was caused by the assault, in spite of the pregnancy going beyond the permissible limit of 20-week with the foetus showing minor abnormalities, according to reports.

In its decision to grant the permission, Justices SJ Kathawalla and Abhay Ahuja noted the mental anguish and trauma the minor girl would be subjected to if the pregnancy was forced to be carried to its completion.

Further, the vacation bench cited an earlier order from April 2019 which stated that forcing a pregnancy to continue which was dangerous for a woman’s mental health is a violation of the fundamental right to life.

The Bombay HC bench cited the 2019 order and stated “… in a situation where continuation of pregnancy poses grave injury to the physical and mental health of the mother, the pregnant mother could not be forced to continue with the pregnancy merely because it had extended beyond the ceiling of 20 weeks”. Quoting from the 2019 order, it added, “The same would be a serious affront to the fundamental rights of such a mother to privacy, to exercise reproductive choices, and even to her bodily integrity as also dignity,” 

The vacation bench led by Justice Kathawalla informed that the victim was at the state-run JJ hospital where the doctors examining her had confirmed that the victim was anguished with the pregnancy. Panel from the JJ hospital panel informed HC that continuation of the pregnancy would result in an adverse psychological effect for the victim.

While directing the JJ hospital authorities to give counselling and requisite medical support to the victim, HC said, ”It is further opined the continuation of such an unwanted pregnancy will have physical and mental stress to minor as well as have a psychological impact.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,126FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com