Thursday, December 23, 2021
BSP will repeat 2007 performance and form govt in Uttar Pradesh, BJP and SP giving Hindu-Muslim colour to elections: Mayawati

Mayawati said that if BJP was confident of winning above 300 seats, so many top leaders of the party would not have visited Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has claimed that her party will repeat the 2007 performance in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, and will form the government. She also accused BJP and SP of inciting communal conflicts ahead of the elections and warned people against the same.

BSP had gained the absolute majority by winning 206 seats in the 403 seat Uttar Pradesh assembly in the 2007 assembly elections, and had formed the government with Mayawati as the chief minister.

Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said that other parties like BJP and SP are only talking about Hindu-Muslim to hide their failures during their governments. “The opposition parties, including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and others, are busy painting a Hindu-Muslim colour to the elections to hide their shortcomings. The BSP people will have to go to every village and every house to warn the people. This task must begin now,” Mayawati said.

The BSP chief also questioned BJP’s claim of winning more than 300 seats in the assembly elections next year. She said that if BJP was confident of winning above 300 seats, so many top leaders of the party would not have visited Uttar Pradesh to make announcements, lay foundation stones and inaugurate “half-baked” projects in the state just ahead of the elections.

Mayawati said that SP is following a similar approach, but public is smart enough to see through it. Therefore, it is sure that BSP will come to power after the elections, she said.

She also added that now people in the state want change, and have decided to install BSP in power in Uttar Pradesh.

On the allegations of some MLAs and officials purchasing land around Ram Mandir site in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict, Mayawati called it a serious matter and demanded that the Supreme Court should intervene in the matter. “It is a very serious matter. My party would want the Supreme Court to take notice and if the allegations are true, the state government needs to get the deals cancelled,” she said.

Mayawati also informed reporters that she has convened a meeting of in-charges of all the 18 divisions and all 75 district presidents to review poll preparations.

 

