CDC shortens recommended quarantine, isolation time for COVID-19 infections

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States of America has shortened the recommended quarantine and isolation time for general population for coronavirus infections. In a statement released to the media, the CDC said that on basis of information available on COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to 5 days for asymptomatic patients. This will be followed by wearing masks around others for next five days.

This reduced quarantine and isolation time has been motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of COVID-19 transmission occurs in early days of infection, which is 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms to 2-3 days after initial symptoms. Hence, those who have tested positive for coronavirus should isolate for 5 days and asymptomatic patients may leave isolation if they wear masks for 5 days after the infection.

CDC has also updated recommended quarantine time for those who are exposed to COVID-19 and reduced the same to 5 days as well for those who are not vaccinated or have not yet had their booster dose of vaccines. Those who have received their booster doses need not quarantine but are recommended to wear a mask for 10 days after exposure.

Citing data from South Africa and United Kingdom, the CDC said that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine is about 35% while a booster dose takes the vaccine effectiveness to 75%. Vaccines further reduce risk of severity of disease, hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 infection.