As the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to forge a grand alliance of the opposition against the BJP by keeping the Congress away, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress accused her of doing dalali for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chowdhury who is the leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha alleged that Mamata Banerjee’s recent attempts to unite the opposition and leave the Congress out is in fact an attempt to weaken the opposition. He added that Mamata Banerjee, while pretending to oppose PM Modi in national politics is actually helping him by weakening the opposiiton. He further added that the intention behind this is Mamata Banerjee wants to ‘save’ her nephew Abhishek.

Mamata Banerjee “sidhe taur pe Modi ji ki dalali kar rahi hain,” Chowdhury said.

“This is her new drama. She is doing everything to weaken the Opposition’s unity. She is under compulsion to keep Modi happy to save her nephew. If Modiji is happy then her chair is also safe,” said Chowdhury.

#WATCH | Mamata Banerjee sidhe taur pe Modi Ji ki dalali kar rahi hain, says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury



“She is doing everything to weaken the Opposition because it is necessary for her to please Modi Ji in order to protect her nephew,” he adds pic.twitter.com/TqcMbRjYg9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2021

Chowdhury made the remarks when asked to comment on Mamata Banerjee’s statements during her Kolkata Municipal election (KMC) election rally at the Phoolbagan area recently.

Chowdhury had previously alleged that Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi were working together to weaken the Congress and defend their own interests.

Mamata Banerjee said that she wanted to see the BJP losing across the country in the 2024 elections. She said that there will be a game (Khela Hobey) again in 2024.

But the Congress leadership is apprehensive that this Khela Hobey is more against the Congress than the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee is projecting herself as the face of the Opposition against the BJP and Modi for the 2024 general election. This has left the Congress annoyed since she is also isolating the Congress in her grand design to forge the Opposition’s unity.

She has been repeatedly hitting Congress and calling the leadership incompetent. A fortnight back she had met with Sharad Pawar, president of Nationalist Congress Party to chalk out a strategy against the BJP led NDA. “There is no UPA,” she had said hinting that the Congress party may not be the part of the Opposition’s alliance.

As Congress heads the UPA, her statement was an outright rejection of UPA as a force against the BJP and the NDA.

As Mamata Banerjee is trying to project her party and herself nationally she even questioned the leadership quality of Rahul Gandhi.

“If one does nothing and is abroad half the time, then how will one do politics? For politics, there should be continuous endeavour,” she had said.