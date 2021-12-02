Thursday, December 2, 2021
HomeNews ReportsAdhir Rajan Chowdhury goes unhinged on Mamata Banerjee on her ‘Congress finished’ jibe, accuses...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Adhir Rajan Chowdhury goes unhinged on Mamata Banerjee on her ‘Congress finished’ jibe, accuses her of hiding illegal funds abroad

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was responding to Mamata Banerjee's dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for perpetually vacationing abroad.

OpIndia Staff
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee (source: Jansatta)
78

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday, December 1, went on an unhinged rant against Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee accusing her of being involved in coal and cow smuggling rackets. Furious at her recent jibes against the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) and Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while addressing media, hit back saying that if politicians can go abroad to stash illegal money earned from coal scams and cow smuggling rackets, then why can’t our leader go on foreign trips for personal work.

Chowdhury lambasted saying that “Didi (referring to Mamata Banerjee) also visits Italy but sings against Congress.” He was astounded that while she was a member of the UPA, she did not consider it to be a foreign party, but now she does.

It may be noted that Chowdhury was responding to Mamata Banerjee’s remark during an interaction with members of the civil society in Mumbai Wednesday, where she said: “If one does nothing and is abroad half the time, then how will one do politics? For politics, there should be continuous endeavour.”

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s statement was primarily seen as a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who recently vacationed abroad. Mamata Banerjee had also claimed that the UPA no longer exists.

Further, castigating Mamata Banerjee for her double standards, Chowdhury claimed that this is the same UPA that Mamata Banerjee supported in 2012 when she had her six members in the party and that now that she is no longer a member of the party, she is slandering the party’s image. He charged the Trinamool Congress supremo with being ungrateful, asserting that for her narrow political interest she is trying to belittle the grand old party which had supported her in the past.

Chowdhury also alleged that Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi were working together to weaken the Congress and defend their own interests. 

On Wednesday, December 1, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee courted controversy with her “What’s UPA” remark.

To a question from the media on her meeting with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and whether she believed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader should lead the UPA (United Progressive Alliance), Banerjee snubbed the Congress by exclaiming: “What UPA? There is no UPA now? What is the UPA? We will clear all issues. We want a strong alternative,” she said.

The Trinamool Congress chief is on a three-day visit to Mumbai to meet leaders of the Shiv Sena and NCP (both Congress allies), amid a widening rift with the Congress.

It may be noted that West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been a vocal critic of the TMC supremo. Days after Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) after a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship, Chowdhury had questioned Mamata Banerjee’ ‘stoic silence’ on the issue. He had alleged that the West Bengal CM, who was normally quite vociferous on all issues, was keeping quiet in a desperate attempt to placate her ‘BJP cronies’.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in web series Mirzapur, found dead

OpIndia Staff -
Semi-decomposed body of actor Brahma Mishra, who played the role of Lalit in Mirzapur, was found in his Mumbai apartment earlier today.
Opinions

Why being a Hinduphobic pays? Tracking the roots of hate that helps builds careers

Ganesh R -
The gist of this unwritten understanding is that in exchange for acting as enablers for draconian laws, naked fascism, corruption, nepotism, lavish lifestyles and power lust of these dynasties, left was allowed to infiltrate and takeover academics and media

Twitter user shares images of attack on a Hindu temple in Bangladesh, Bengal police flags it as ‘violation of Indian law’

Hackers take control of Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s Facebook page, changed to an Australian skincare company’s page

Is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor Bajinder Singh admitted in hospital for piles treatment? Truth of viral screenshot of news report

No chance of the Congress getting a majority in 2024 elections: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,955FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com