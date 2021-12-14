Congress mouthpiece National Herald’s Mrinal Pande makes ridiculous claims about Kashi Vishwanath Temple: Read how she was destroyed

A Twitter user BharadwajSpeaks has destroyed the claims laid down by Congress mouthpiece National Herald’s journalist Mrinal Pande about Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Pande has claimed that the Shiva Linga worshipped in the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not ‘Swayambhu’ thus, worshipping it is not prescribed. In reply to her claims, BharadwajSpeaks countered her by showing documentary evidence that the Linga is indeed Swayambhu and her claims were baseless.

What did Mrinal Pande say?

In a series of tweets, Pande said in the Temple of Avimukteshwar, Shiva was the head of Old Kashi. Vishweshwara dates back to the 15th century. She added, “Padma Purana, Brahmavaivarta Purana, Kashikhand have considered these two lingas as separate and Avimukteshwar as Swayambhu Adi Linga. It was destroyed along with the temple. Worshipping an ordinary Linga instead of Swayambhu Linga is not prescribed.”

पुरानी काशी में अविमुक्तेश्वर शिव का मंदिर प्रधान था, विश्वेश्वर नाम १५वीं सदी का है। पद्मपुराण, ब्रह्मवैवर्तपुराण, काशीखंड ने इन दो लिंगों को अलग और अविमुक्तेश्वर को स्वयंभू आदि लिंग माना है।यह मंदिर के साथ ही विनष्ट हो गया। स्वयंभू लिंग की जगह साधारण लिंग की पूजा अविहित नहीं है https://t.co/rZbGAbLzBL — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) December 13, 2021

She further added that the scholar people of Kashi came to consent and started worshipping Vishwanath Linga. “Avimukt Shiva temple was next to the Vishwanath temple in Gyanvapi according to the Tirtha Vivechan Granth. Todarmal built it again in the 16th century, which was destroyed in 1669. “After 125 years, Ahilyabai built the existing temple.”

अंग्रेज़ों की आज्ञा न मिलने से यह मंदिर आदिविश्वेश्वर मंदिर की मूल स्थली पर नहीं बनाया गया, जो ज्ञानवापी के उत्तर में था। आज इसके दक्षिण में कोई कूप नहीं है। बाद को यहां हेस्टिंग्स ने नौबतखाना बनवाया,राजा रंजीत सिंह ने शिखर पर सोना मढ़वाया और नंदीकी मूर्ति नेपाल के राजा ने लगवाई। — Mrinal Pande (@MrinalPande1) December 13, 2021

She said, “Due to lack of permission from the British, this temple was not built on the original site of the Adi Vishweshwar temple, which was north of Gyanvapi. Today there is no well to its south. Later, Hastings built the Naubatkhana here, Raja Ranjit Singh had gold plated on the summit, and the Nandi idol was installed by the King of Nepal.”

Here is how Mrinal Pande was wrong

Destroying her claims, BharadwajSpeaks called it a spin. said, “She says Avimukteśvara was original Swayambhu Linga. It was destroyed along with the temple. She says Vishveshvara is an ordinary Linga, and this name appears only from the 15th century.”

Wow. What a spin!



This congress writer says Kashi Vishwanath should not be worshiped. Why?



She says Avimukteśvara was original Swayambhu Linga. It was destroyed along with temple.



She says Vishveshvara is an ordinary (साधारण ) Linga and this name appears only from 15th century https://t.co/qqY8OXSCtJ — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) December 13, 2021

He further added, “Further, she says Kashi Vishveshvara is an ordinary linga whose worship is not prescribed.” He called her wrong on both counts. He presented proof from Skanda Purana. He said, “In Skanda Purana, Vishveshvara is very clearly mentioned as Swamyambhu Linga. Not only that, Shiva says Vishveshvara is the greatest of all Linga forms of Shiva. Skanda Purana 4.2.49.20.”

In Skanda Purana, Vishveshvara is very clearly mentioned as Swamyambhu Linga.



Not only that, Shiva says Vishveshvara is the greatest of all Linga forms of Shiva. (परं त्वियं परामूर्तिर्मम लिंगस्वरूपिणी)



Skanda Purana 4.2.49.20 pic.twitter.com/7OXAIDrRxY — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) December 13, 2021

He said Skanda Purana 4.2.49.20 mentions that the other Lingas of the world pay respect to the Vishweshvara.

Your 15th century date for Vishveshvara is also horribly off.



I see that you believe Puranas are written in 15th century. I wont even give you the evidence of Puranas. I will give you an islamic date that you believe. — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) December 13, 2021

“How on earth did you conclude that Vishveshvara should not be worshipped? Your 15th-century date for Vishveshvara is also horribly off.” He said it was possible Pande believed that Puranas were written in the 15th century. So he gave a reference to the Islamic date.

A 1296 CE Sanskrit inscription was found at Lal Darwaza Masjid (which was constructed using the materials of destroyed Hindu temples). It was found on pillar. It mentions the construction of padmeshvara at the entrance of Vishveshvara temple of Varanasi.



(Published by ASI 1875) pic.twitter.com/BYt1LGxrYX — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) December 13, 2021

He said, “A 1296 CE Sanskrit inscription was found at Lal Darwaza Masjid (which was constructed using the materials of destroyed Hindu temples). It was found on pillar. It mentions the construction of padmeshvara at the entrance of the Vishveshvara temple of Varanasi. (Published by ASI 1875)”

It is noteworthy that since the Twitter user destroyed Pande’s claims, she has blocked him on the social media platform.