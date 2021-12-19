The Congress continues to enrich its vocabulary of political discourse with expletives and abusive language, as in a fresh instance the Uttar Pradesh Congress shared an abusive video against Amethi MP and union minister Smriti Irani.

It seems Rahul Gandhi should first teach “Pyaar Ki Rajneeti” to his Congress party workers who have picked-up “Gali Ki Rajniti.”

The official Twitter handle of the UP Congress has shared a 20-second video where two women talking to media are abusing Irani with expletives in an unacceptable language and manner. The video was filmed just after Amethi rally of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party tagged Irani in this tweet mocking her to use the headphone only to insult Irani just because she belongs to the BJP who trounced Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and expelled him to Wayanad.

By this video, the Congress party tried to impress that both women in the video are housemakers who represent the mood of the anger of common people who have suffered at the hand of the BJP.

But netizens were quick to puncture the claim of Congress and traced their digital footprint. A user Deepa shared the picture of the woman in blue shari who was talking foul.

She is a Congress worker as in the two pictures shared Deepa, as she is seen along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Another user Vishnu Gupta diagnosed the chronic problem of the Congress circulating fake videos of their party members as commoners. The user said that the Congress party thinks it will win the election by this and then cry foul after losing it.

Congress still uses old photo-op technology. During any controversy and political tourism, brother and sister hug dubious activists or the Congress party worker and they are posed as common people and victim. But before liberals and Lutyens celebrate the truth tumbles out.

The much-talked photograph of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with the so-called bhabhi of Hathras rape case victim is an example of how the Congress party has cheated people with such poor impersonation of character.

Top of the Congress inspires bottom to go low

The bottom of the Congress party should not be blamed for dragging the discourse down to the gutter with payloads of expletives and unacceptable behaviours because their seniors and role models are doing this.

Voters have seen how during the last election Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had put the Congress caps on the head of innocent children. These children were poisoned enough to please and greet Gandhis with slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi like chowkidar chor hai. Another was more vulgar and highly objectionable Neem ka patta kadwa hai…

When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it

Very recently Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar made a shocking comment that outraged the dignity of women. He normalised rape and said in the assembly “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”.

The Congress dancing to the tune of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘ladki hun lad sakti hun’ did not take any action.

Sidhu uses foul language during press conference

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is another face of the foul mouth brigade of the Congress who has no compunction in using abusive language which goes against dignity of women.