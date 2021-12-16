Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar has created a controversy by making a shocking comment normalising rape. The former Karnataka assembly speaker said in the assembly on Thursday, “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”.

The Congress leader made the shocking statement in assembly when the members of the house were demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues. Responding to the demand, the speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri had asked how can he run the house if everyone is allotted time to speak. Asking the MLAs to decide on the issue, he told former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, “I can’t keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way.”

However, Ramesh Kumar responded to the speaker by saying, “There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.” But nobody in the house objected to it and the members of the assembly laughed together on the comment.

#SHOCKING #Karnataka #MLAs #triviliazes #Rape in #assembly *There is a saying, When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it' says former Speaker and congress MlA #RameshKumar during seeking more time on farmer issues. While current speaker Kageri laughs it off. pic.twitter.com/sWgQGK9jmi — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) December 16, 2021

It is notable that as Ramesh Kumar saying, the comment he made is actually a saying which was used frequently earlier, but is no longer used due to its offensive nature. The phrase was used to suggest that when one faces a difficult situation with no way of countering it, it is better to cope with it instead of fighting it.

This comment is deemed offensive and unacceptable because it normalises the heinous crime of rape, and anyone making this comment invites harsh criticism.