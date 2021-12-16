Thursday, December 16, 2021
‘When rape is inevitable, enjoy it’: Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar makes a shocking comment in assembly

When Karnataka assembly speaker he can't run the house in everyone wants to speak, former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar advised him to enjoy it instead using the rape analogy

Karnataka Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar has created a controversy by making a shocking comment normalising rape. The former Karnataka assembly speaker said in the assembly on Thursday, “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”.

The Congress leader made the shocking statement in assembly when the members of the house were demanding a discussion on farmers’ issues. Responding to the demand, the speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri had asked how can he run the house if everyone is allotted time to speak. Asking the MLAs to decide on the issue, he told former speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, “I can’t keep this under control and take it forward in a systematic way.”

However, Ramesh Kumar responded to the speaker by saying, “There is a saying, when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position into which you are.” But nobody in the house objected to it and the members of the assembly laughed together on the comment.

It is notable that as Ramesh Kumar saying, the comment he made is actually a saying which was used frequently earlier, but is no longer used due to its offensive nature. The phrase was used to suggest that when one faces a difficult situation with no way of countering it, it is better to cope with it instead of fighting it.

This comment is deemed offensive and unacceptable because it normalises the heinous crime of rape, and anyone making this comment invites harsh criticism.

 

