‘Don’t eat meat and get hot-headed, eat Gutkha and shut up’: NCP leader tells Muslims for violence over Tripura fake news

OpIndia Staff
Maha minister asks Muslims to not get hot headed by eating meat and chew Gutkha to keep mouth shut
Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad (L), Muslim man (representational image)
43

NCP leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad has asked Muslims to not get hot-headed and keep their mouth shut. As per reports, speaking at an event in Bhiwandi, the NCP leader asked Muslims to ‘not get hot-headed’ by eating meat.

As per reports, Minister Jitendra Awhad was referring to the recent events of violence and vandalism where Muslims had reacted to the fake news of mosque attacks in Tripura and had unleashed chaos at several locations.

NCP leader Jayant Patil was present at the said event at Bhiwandi too. Addressing the media, Awhad said, Muslims should not get their brains ‘hot’ by eating meat. They should use ice to cool their heads and keep their mouths shut.

He added that if needed, Muslims should use tobacco products like Gutkha, Supari, Rajnigandha and Paan etc to keep their mouths shut.

Awhad was referring to the incidents where Raza Academy members and other Muslim groups had reacted to the fake news of mosque violence in Tripura. In a video shared by Navbharat Times, Awhad can be seen saying, “I have an appeal for my Muslim brothers. Please do not get your heads to heat up due to the consumption of meat. Keep your heads cool. They want you to lose your cool and react. But please keep your heads cool, put ice on your head and chew Gutkha, paan, etc to keep your mouth shut. Nothing will happen.”

Maharashtra violence

On November 12, Maharashtra’s Raza Academy had organised protests at several locations including Nanded and Malegaon, against the alleged mosque attacks in Tripura. The mosque attacks were fake news. But the Muslim organisations indulged in rampant vandalism, violence and attacked private vehicles and shops during the protests. The police crackdown had resulted in dozens of arrests. The offices of Raza Academy were raided by the Maharashtra Police too.

One NCP corporator named Ayaz Halchal was also arrested for involvement in the violence.

 

