Brigadier LS Lidder had lost his life in the tragic chopper crash on December 8 where CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others had succumbed in the Nilgiris. The mortal remains of some of the deceased persons whose identity has been confirmed were flown to Delhi on December 9.

Ahead of the last rites for Brig LS Lidder, his wife and daughter spoke to the media.

17-year-old Aashna Lidder, the daughter of Brigadier LS Lidder said, “My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined & better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator…”

The young girl further said, “I am going to be 17, He was with me for 17 years. We will go ahead with happy memories.” Young Aashna said that her father was her biggest motivator and her best friend.

Mrs Geetika Lidder, the wife of Brig LS Lidder asserted that her soldier husband deserves a smiling send-off. She added that Brig Lidder was a ‘larger than life’ man and he had a lot of friends. She said she is a soldier’s wife and she has to accept the loss of her husband as god’s wish. Mrs Lidder added that the Brigadier was a very good father and her daughter is going to miss him a lot.

PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the 3 service chiefs had paid their respect to the fallen soldiers yesterday in Delhi after their mortal remains arrived at the Palam airbase.

Brig Lidder was the defence assistant to the Late CDS Rawat. He was commissioned in the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1990.

Brigadier LS Lidder was cremated today on December 10 at Delhi’s Brar Square with full military honours.

#WATCH | Delhi: The wife and daughter of Brig LS Lidder pay their last respects to him at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt. He lost his life in #TamilNaduChopperCrash on 8th December. pic.twitter.com/oiHWxelISi — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

The IAF Mi17V5 helicopter had crashed in the Nilgiris near Wellington on December 8. Among the 14 passengers, CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brigadier LS Lidder, Lt Col H Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender, LN Vivek, LN Sai Teja, Havildar Satpal, WC PS Chouhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A had succumbed to fatal injuries. Group Captain Varun Singh (Shaurya Chakra) is the sole survivor of the crash who is currently struggling for life in Bengaluru.