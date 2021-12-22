After Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the Instagram accounts of her children were hacked, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has decided to lodge a suo motu complaint to probe the allegations. The ministry has decided to proactively probe the matter as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra or her children have not filed any complaint regarding the alleged hacking of the Instagram accounts.

Vadra and her husband Robert Cadra had alleged that the Instagram accounts of their children were hacked by the government in an attempt to snoop on politicians and their families. But even though they had threatened legal action over the allegations, no suspicious activities and posts were detected in their children’s Instagram accounts. Thererfore, before Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tries to make a political score out of wild allegations, the NDA government has decided to order a probe to puncture her claims.

According to reports, the allegations of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be probed by The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. CET-In is the nodal agency of the union govt to deal with cyber security threats like hacking and phishing, and has advanced technologies to trace hackers and combat cyberattacks.

During her campaign in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress general secretary had accused the BJP government of targeting the Opposition through raids and tapping phone calls of the Opposition leaders. She had also claimed that the government hacked into the Instagram accounts of her children.

“Let alone phone tapping they have hacked the Instagram accounts of my children. Do they not have any other work?” she said.

She upped the ante days after the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed his phone is being tapped by the BJP government.

Raihan Vadra is an active Instagram user but daughter Miraya inactive

The Vadra family’s son Raihan Cadra has a verified Instagram account with 17.9 k followers. Raihan mainly posts wildlife photographs and artwork. No political post or picture were found posted in his account. On the other hand, daughter Miraya is not active on Instagram, whose only two family photographs are seen posted on the account.

Robert Vadra relates account hacking with UP assembly poll

Robert Vadra claimed that for the last 10 or 15 days their accounts were hacked ever since “Priyanka started campaigning and people began joining in large numbers”. He had also claimed that they took so much time because they wanted to first confirm the matter. “This is not democracy, this is dictatorship,” he had added.

Asked whether the Congress party would improve its performance in UP this time, Vadra said it depended upon whether or not EVMs remain safe from tampering.

Robert Vadra claimed that the alleged hacking of the accounts is connected with the rising graph of the Congress Party and Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.