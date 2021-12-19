A day after the Income Tax department raided the residence of Samajwadi Party National Secretary Rajeev Rai and two others, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath quipped that SP was getting pained at IT raid.

“I observed that the Samajwadi Party was getting pained at IT raids. So, when I asked someone, the journalist replied don’t you know ‘chor ki dadhi mein tinka‘ (the guilty mind is always suspicious),” he said.

“5 saal me kisi vyakti ki sampatti 200 guna badh jayegi kya koi iske bare me sonchata tha kya? Lekin smaajwadi party ki sarkar me sab dekhne ko milta tha. (Can anyone imagine, someone’s assets increased 200 times in five years. Is this what happened during the SP regime),” Yogi Adityanath said.

The UP CM said this in Mathura on Sunday (December 19) while leading the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Govardhan in Mathura which is set to conclude at Pilibhit.

The BJP planned the Jan Vishwas Yatra from six locations namely Bijnor, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia to launch the campaign for the assembly election.

Yogi Adityanath dared Akhilesh Yadav to come clean on the issue of corruption. The BJP is fighting the Uttar Pradesh assembly election under the leadership of Yogi on the issue of good governance.

Yogi in his address slammed the Opposition over the law and order situation. He asked people whether they could expect the Samajwadi Party government to take action against criminals and mafias. He reminded people how the previous governments of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party had brought an era of lawlessness in Uttar. He referred to the example of the 2013 Kosi Kalan communal riots in which 70 people were killed.

He said the Opposition supported rioters, spared terrorists, encouraged cow smugglers, and did everything to play with the faith of people.

The growing edge of Yogi over the opposition and people endorsing his good works has left Akhilesh Yadav nervous. He launched a fresh attack on the BJP and accused it of using agencies like Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate against the Opposition.

Akhilesh Yadav is highly annoyed over IT raid on Rajeev Rai, RCL group promotor Manoj Yadav and Jainendra Yadav, a house staff turned OSD of Akhilesh Yadav.

Now Akhilesh Yadav has claimed Yogi government has snooped on his phone conversation as well as other Samajwadi Party leaders, and that of his party leaders are been tapped by the government. He also hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accusing him of snooping on their phone conversations.