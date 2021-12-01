Gujarat has administered almost 8 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine, thereby fully vaccinating over 70% of eligible population. The State had provided a total of 8,00,23,305 doses, including 3.43 crore second doses, covering 70 per cent of the eligible population as of November 28, Sunday evening.

According to the recent data provided by the government, a total of 4.57 crore people, or 93 per cent of the eligible population, have received the first dose while almost 3.48 crore people that is around 70 per cent of the eligible population of Gujarat has been administered the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Pankaj Kumar, Gujarat Chief Secretary, commented in a Twitter post: “Har Ghar Dastak makes Gujarat achieve 8 Crore COVID19 Vaccination. Over 2/3 eligible population Fully Vaccinated. 93% given 1st dose. Appealing all leftouts to get vaccinated quickly to join India Fights Corona.”

The Cowin app shows that until November 29, 3,47,91,894 eligible people had been administered both doses that is 70.54 per cent.

Gujarat is not only achieved the remarkable feat of vaccinating 70 per cent of its eligible population with both doses but had also saved a total of 5,57,507 Covid-19 vaccine doses that would have otherwise been an acceptable loss in the last three months.

The Centre in the month of March had directed the states to keep wastage at just 1% by extracting extra doses from the vials. Acting as per orders, 22 districts and eight major cities of Gujarat extracted a substantial amount of extra doses keeping the vaccine wastage to a minimum.

Omicron threat in Gujarat

The state government has issued fresh guidelines and extended night curfew in eight cities till December 10. Night curfew is in place from 1 AM to 5 AM in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh. While commercial establishments can stay open till 12 AM, restaurants can stay open till midnight with 75% occupancy. Cinema halls can operate with 100% capacity and weddings can have gatherings of up to 400 people.