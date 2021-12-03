Poll-bound Punjab continues to worry security agencies owing to regular recovery of explosives and weapons as Punjab police recovered four hand grenades and one tiffin bomb from Gurdaspur. In the last couple of months, Punjab has witnessed the frequent recovery of tiffin bombs, hand grenades and weapons, and the security agencies have indicated the involvement of Pakistan.

In the latest such incident, tiffin bombs and hand grenades were recovered from Salempur locality on Thursday night (December 2) barely 5 km from the city, on the Gurdaspur-Kartarpur Corridor road. The police said that Sadar police SHO Jatinder Pal Singh heading the patrolling team had spotted a yellow bag on the Gurdaspur-Kartarpur Corridor road, and found 4 hand grenades and a tiffin bomb in it.

A view of the tiffin bomb recovered from Gurdaspur-Kartarpur Corridor road

What has left police worried is the fact that these ammunitions were found from a stretch connected to the Gurdaspur-Kartarpur corridor road. Police are investigating whether these were smuggled from across the border. From the security point of view, Dinanagar is a sensitive location since it shares the border with Pakistan and the locality has often witnessed suspected drones. On July 27, 2015, three Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists had entered the Dinanagar police station.

Second major recovery in the 48 hours

Earlier On Monday (November 29), Gurdaspur police had arrested one Sukhwinder Singh from a check-post in Dinanagar.

A native of Kakkar village under the Lopoke police station of Amritsar, he was arrested following his suspicious activities. After sustained interrogation, he informed about a consignment of one kg RDX and three detonators near India Pakistan international border. Gurdaspur SSP Nanak Singh said that accused had links with Pakistani agencies.

At the same time, police in Gurdaspur arrested two suspects Raju Singh and Jasmeet Singh. Police recovered two hand grenades on their disclosure from Bhaini Miyan Khan locality. A third accused Sonu was arrested on their identification.

Hand grenades and tiffin bombs cause concern

On the night of November 22, two motorcycle-borne terrorists had hurled a Pakistan-made low-intensity hand grenade towards an army camp in Pathankot. The attack occurred barely 500 yards from the outer wall of the high-security Air Force station. Notably, on January 2, 2016, four terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad had laid siege to the airbase.

In November, security agencies had seized tiffin bomb at Ali ke village on Indo-pak border in Ferozepur district. The recovery was made following interrogation of Ranjeet Singh alias Gora and his associates who are accused of Jalalabad blast case.

In September, Punjab Police busted another terrorist module backed by Khalistan Tiger Force and arrested 3 accused from Bhagwanpur of Tarn Taran. They had recovered six tiffin bombs, two hand grenades and three pistols from their possession.

According to the reports, in the past couple of months, Punjab has witnessed a large number of recovery of tiffin bombs from various parts namely Amritsar Rural, Kapurthala, Fazilka and Tarn Taran and others. These have a clear Pakistani and Khalistani signature. Security agencies are aware of Pakistan trying to revive the separatist movement.

Similarly, ahead of Independence Day, a tiffin carrying IED explosive was found at Daleke village of Amritsar. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta had said that the explosive was could have been delivered via a drone from Pakistan. Five hand grenades were also found in a bag that contained the tiffin box.

The Congress ruling Punjab has been accused of ignoring national security concerns emerging in Punjab. When the tiffin bomb was recovered from Ferozepur, former Congress chief minister Amarinder Singh had accused Punjab home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of being in denial mode on the security issue.