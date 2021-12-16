Do you remember what the people of Jamia did in December 2019? Buses were set on fire. There was stone-pelting. In the name of the protests, they raised the slogans of La Ilalha Illallah and took the law into their hands. The same people of Jamia had announced ‘I Believe In Allah, Not Democracy’.

What did Police do at that time? They took action against them as per the law. Batons were used to maintain law and order. A few of them were arrested as well. There have been many FIRs registered at that time, and cases are still going on.

Now, after two years of the incident, those people of Jamia are out to save the democracy. The same democracy in which they did not believe but believed in Allah. Interestingly, those who called Delhi Police ‘Dalli Police’ gathered in the Press Club under the protection of the same Delhi Police to save democracy.

The event, titled ‘STATE REPRESSION, WITCH-HUNT & RESISTANCE’, took place at Delhi Press Club on December 15, 2021, at 2 PM. It could only start at 3:30 PM when around 70-80 people gathered. I was present at the event but hid my identity. What I heard and saw there was funny. You must read and understand their mindset.

Source: The timeline of the people who attended the event.

I am not going to waste mine or your time by writing about these people who were crying there about what had happened and how many were beaten up by the Police etc. All those things have been reported in several reports from December 2019. Mainstream media also covered the incident widely. I would mention the speeches of those who spoke their heart out.

‘Sharjeel Imam is a hero, showed way of success to farmer protests’

First, let’s talk about Akhtarista Ansari. She was earlier a student of Jamia, and now she is studying at JNU. According to her, the protests happened in other universities as well, but the voice of Jamia was suppressed because Muslims study there. Notably, she conveniently hid the facts that the Jamia mob had burnt buses, attacked Police personnel with stones and caused a lot of damage. She hid the fact that the students of the university had turned into the religious crowd, which does not happen in any other university (Except AMU, which was mentioned by one of the speakers as well).

During her address, Ansari portrayed Sharjeel Imam as a hero and described him as the one who showed the way of success to the farmer protests. She said, “It is very important to remember those people who were fighting for us, to save this country and went to jail while fighting. It is very important today to remember Sharjeel Imam, who was talking about blocking the roads, whose model was used by the farmers during protests and the government was forced to bow down. It is very important today to remember Umar Khalid, who used to talk about Gandhi, who used to protest at Jantar Mantar with the Constitution in his hand, but now is in jail today.”

Sharjeel Imam is in prison under UAPA charges for instigating a mob to cut off the chicken’s neck area and isolate North Eastern India from the mainland to force the Indian government into submission.

After Ansari came Arundhati Roy. She was the guest of honour at the event, so she spoke the most. She mostly talked about CAA-NRC. Though she used her words very carefully, the context remained the same as these people have been talking about for the last two years. ‘We will not show the papers. The citizenship would be lost. The people in power would take away the rights of the Muslims. It is a dictatorial government, it is a Hindu government, etc.’ As I said, most of it was the usual whining and hence, best ignored. So let’s come to the point.

PM should be only for five years, then someone else should become PM

Arundhati Roy, who came to ‘save the democracy’, described the present democratically elected government as an enemy of Muslims, Dalits, poor, tribals, leftists and others. It is noteworthy that in her opening lines, the writer was telling that the Modi government was only anti-Muslim. She seemed to have prepared some noted but later added other groups as well. Apart from the government, she also called RSS a hate-filled organization.

Moving ahead with her hatred, Arundhati Roy talked about the elections. She talked about Adani-Ambani. She alleged only BJP wins the elections. After that, read what she had said in her own words. You will enjoy it.

She said, “Just like the Agriculture Act, they have to take back the CAA-NRC as well. Apart from this, I want to say only two things. One, they (Modi government) have to be removed from power. Whichever party is in opposition and fight with each other, they are with them (BJP). We want that the entire opposition in UP should come together and fight against the dictatorship. If they are not with them, it means they are with the other side (BJP). Secondly, it is a big thing, we have to raise a demand that in our country one can become the Prime Minister only once in a lifetime. For one term. Then someone else should become the Prime Minister. This should be out of democratic demand.”

Apart from this, the democratically elected government of the country kills Muslims, it is Islamophobic, and other such drivel that the loony Left keeps peddling were used. The protest model of the people of Jamia was exactly the same as it was in 2019.

One thing that was funny and should be talked about is that no one in the crowd raised the slogan of ‘La Ilaha Illallah’ or ‘Azaadi’. One of the reasons could be that there was a heavy police force present at the scene. Otherwise, these people had in the past called out their favourite Shashi Tharoor over this and had thrown him out of their camp.