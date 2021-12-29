Kerala Police has suspended its officer PK Anas who allegedly worked as a mole of radical political Islamic outfit Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and leaked sensitive information including details of the RSS workers to SDPI.

SDPI is the political front of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India.

PK Anas is a Civil Police Officer from the Karimannoor police station. After his alleged connection with SDPI came to light, he was attached to Idukki district police headquarters. Anas was suspended later on following an internal probe of Kerala Police confirming he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with SDPI to share sensitive information, posing threat to the life of the individuals.

The copy of the transfer order of PK Anas who shared sensitive information including details of RSS workers to SDPI.

The cop’s link with SDPI came to light after some SDPI workers were arrested in an assault case. In Thodupuzha, six SDPI workers had dragged a KSRTC driver Madhusoodhan and assaulted him for posting communally sensitive messages on Facebook. Madhusoodhan was attacked when he was travelling along with his children. He had allegedly shared a cartoon of the prophet.

When the Kerala Police examined the mobile phones of arrested SDPI activists in the case, it was found that one of the accused was in constant touch with Karimannur CPO PK Anas. Anas had sent contact details, whereabouts, and other sensitive information related to RSS workers to the SDPI activists through WhatsApp.

Details & whereabouts of RSS & BJP leaders & activists leaked to Popular Front criminals; Police officer Anas P. K suspended after initial investigation.There is a group in the kerala police force called 'pacha velicham'(means green light ) for such activities.





Kerala Police officer has been suspended for leaking sensitive information, including the details of RSS workers to SDPI activists.

VS Jithin Dev, the BJP secretary for Thiruvananthapuram Zone alleged SDPI and PFI have raised deep assets in Kerala Police which is a matter of concern.

“There is a group in the Kerala police force called ‘pacha velicham’ (means green light ) for such activities.