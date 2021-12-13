Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian clears baby bar exam, just a step away from becoming attorney

Kim Kardashian posted a string of tweets, informing her followers about clearing the baby bar examination and expressing her gratitude to people who helped her in her journey.

OpIndia Staff
Kim Kardashian passes baby bar lawyer
Kim Kardashian(Image Source: LA Times)
Kim Kardashian, an American media personality, has cleared her baby bar examination after two years of attempts, rendering her just a step away from becoming a real-deal attorney.

Kardashian, who was shot to fame after a scandalous video showcasing her sexual exploits with former boyfriend, rapper Ray J., was leaked online in 2002, could not hide her excitement after passing the examination. On Monday, she posted a string of tweets, declaring that she had passed the Baby Bar Examination and expressed her gratitude for those who helped her in this journey.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me,” Kardashian tweeted.

In the following tweet, Kim explained that the baby bar is the first of two exams needed to be taken to become an attorney in the state of California. With one exam already cleared by Kim, she is just a step away from becoming an attorney.

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals,” she said.

In another tweet, Kim explained how she had flunked three times in the last years but got up each time and studied harder until she did it. She also added that she had COVID and was down with 104 fever at the time of her third attempt.

She thanked Van Jones in a subsequent tweet, saying he was the one who pushed her to go to law school. “Thank u to Van Jones who talked me into going to law school in the 1st place & introducing me to Jessica Jackson & Erin Haney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room. I appreciate u for letting me tag along &ask all of the little questions along the way,” her tweet said.

Finally, she also remember her late father, Robert Kardashian, the hugely successful attorney in Los Angeles widely known for fighting the OJ Simpson case, a criminal trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court in which former National Football League (NFL) player, broadcaster and actor O. J. Simpson was tried and acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. 

“I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!” Kim added.

 

