India’s Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 in the pageant held in Israel

On December 13, Miss India, 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu, was crowned Miss Universe. The 70th Miss Universe 2021 took place at Eliat, Israel. It has been 21 years since Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Sandhu defeated contestants from Paraguay (first runner-up) and South Africa (second runner-up) to win the title. Former Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza from Mexico, presented the crown to Sandhu.

In 1994, Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to win the beauty pageant.

‘Come out, speak for yourself’

Every contestant was asked questions as part of the top three rounds. To the question, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?” Sandhu said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others, and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself, and that is why I am standing here today.”

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

She made it to the top three with her to-the-point answer calling for less talk and more action on climate change. She was asked, “Many people think climate change is a hoax, what would you do to convince them otherwise?”

Final questions are here! The first to go is India. #MISSUNIVERSE



The 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/xpPLfORQXA — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

To the question, Sandhu replied, “My heart breaks to see how nature is going through a lot of problems, and it is all due to our irresponsible behaviour. I totally feel that this is the time to take action and talk less. Because each action could save or kill nature. Prevent and protect is better than repent and repair, and this is what I am trying to convince you guys today.”

Sandhu was crowned Miss India Universe 2021 in October. In 2017, she participated in Times Fresh Face, which was her first pageant. She holds multiple titles, including Femina Miss India Punjab, 2019. Currently, Sandhu is pursuing Masters in Public Administration. She has been active in the Punjabi film industry.

‘It has never been my journey, it has been Our journey’

Before getting onto the stage for the finale, Sandhu published a post on her Instagram account in which she said, “It has never been my journey, it has been Our journey. I began with baby steps, and as I come closer to the end, I wish to thank all my panellists for being an integral part of my learning. I thank my designers for making me shine at the pageant. Thank you for moulding me into the girl you see on stage today. I’m blessed.”

In another post, she posted a video of herself visiting Shri Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar and wrote, “Faith is unseen. It’s felt. It’s the feeling I have in my heart today. I have faith in God, my family and the blessings you all have showered on me. I have enjoyed my journey, and as we near the end of this beautiful pageant, I want to re live memories with my family, my Punjab. I want you all to know, that Im grateful for each and every one of you and for all the experiences I had in these 1.5 months. I’m already a winner. I have you all.”

Earlier, Sandhu had met Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, in November, who was impressed by her diplomatic stand on the farmer protests that were ongoing at that time. He had said, “Harnaaz has been working to promote small things that bring about a big change, by reducing the usage of plastic, water conservation, saving the environment and all these not as a government, but as a person, as an individual and aims to prove that small initiatives by a commoner can also bring a great change. A lady like her, she can be an ambassador of goodwill, of such an important issue.”

Shoshani was impressed by her diplomatic response to the ongoing farmer’s protests. He had said though it was a sensitive question as she herself belonged to a farmer’s family, she gave a ‘courageous and diplomatic response’.