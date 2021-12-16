Thursday, December 16, 2021
‘Can I be your bf’, ‘will you marry me’: Bijnor teacher Mohd Arshad arrested for sending obscene messages to students

Veera Engineering College, where Mohd Arshad taught, is owned by family of Ruchi Veera, former MLA and BSP leader

Bijnor Engineering college teacher Mohd Arshad arrested over allegations of sending obscene messages to students (image courtesy: newstrack.com)
A Veera Engineering College teacher, Mohammad Arshad, has been arrested on allegations of sending inappropriate messages on WhatsApp to students. He is accused of asking the girl student to be his girlfriend and even marry him. Screenshots of the alleged exchange of messages have gone viral on social media.

In one of the messages, the girl student asks Mohd Arshad to be in his limits as he is her teacher and she is his student, to which he said that he was in his limit and offered to become her boyfriend. The girl then asked how dare he put up such inappropriate proposition since she is his student. To that, Arshad offered to marry her instead. When the student reminded him how she is his student, Arshad offered to tender his resignation.

As per reports, it is also alleged that Mohd Arshad would make obscene gestures as well at girl students. The girl students had complained to their parents about Mohd Arshad. The college is owned by family of Ruchi Veera, former MLA and BSP candidate from Bijnor Assembly segment. Mohd Arshad was reportedly sacked after the incident. As per reports, the police has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter and registered case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

 

