Panic gripped people at Rohini court in Delhi and proceedings stopped after a mysterious blast was reported at courtroom number 102 in the morning of December 9. The explosion took place where the metropolitan magistrate hears traffic-related cases.

Initially, there is no clarity on the nature and source of the explosion, and some reports had claimed that a laptop in the court had exploded causing panic among people.

However, later it was reported that the actual cause of the explosion was a low-intensity tiffin bomb. According to reports, there was an explosion in a bag kept in courtroom number 102 of Rohini court. Reportedly, an improvised explosive device (IED) and a tiffin-like object were recovered from the site.

Forensic experts have joined the investigation to ascertain whether it was a laptop that blasted or a tiffin bomb was planted. NSG has also been called to meet any emergency and Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana is set to reach the court premise. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal is supervising the investigation. For security reasons, the court proceedings were suspended.

Panic gripped in the Rohini Court today following a minor blast inside a court room number 102 pic.twitter.com/P0zN9J5MWH — PANKAJ CHOUDHARY (@PANCHOBH) December 9, 2021

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed at the court premises and the Rohini Bar has confirmed at least one person got injured in the blast. The injured person has been identified as constable Rajiv Kumar was rushed to a nearby Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment. The fire department informed that they received information about the explosion at 10:40 am and the firefighting team was quickly rushed.

An official statement issued by the Delhi Police said, “An incident of minor low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag has occurred at Rohini court complex at around 10.30 am. The spot has been cordoned off. Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining it.”

Rohini court had witnessed shoot out in September

A shootout took place at Rohini court on September 24 where gangster Jitendra Gogi and three others were killed. After this incident security at the court was tightened.