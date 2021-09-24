Gangster Jitendra Gogi was among the four killed in a shootout at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Friday. Earlier, it was reported that shots had been fired at the Rohini Court, injuring at least 3.

Delhi: Shots fired at Rohini court premises, at least three injured. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/sQLu6nPiVz — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

The identity of the four deceased individuals is not yet clear. But Jitendra Gogi is believed to be among the dead.

Four killed in gangland shootout at Delhi's Rohini court. Gangster Jeetendra Gogi killed by 2 assailants. Total four killed. Details on @IndiaToday — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 24, 2021

Two attackers came dressed in the attire of advocates and have been shot dead, Delhi Police Special Cell have said.

#UPDATE | Two attackers who were in lawyers' attire have been shot dead at Rohini court, says Delhi Police Special Cell — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) September 24, 2021

Journalist Aishwarya Kapoor shared a video where it can be clearly heard that multiple shots were fired.

It is currently being suspected that the shootout was executed by a rival gang. The two attackers who have been shot dead are believed to be from a rival gang.