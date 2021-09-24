Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeCrimeDelhi: Shootout at Rohini Court leaves at least 4 dead, including gangster Jitendra Gogi
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Shootout at Rohini Court leaves at least 4 dead, including gangster Jitendra Gogi

It is currently being suspected that the shootout was executed by a rival gang. The two attackers who have been shot dead are believed to be from a rival gang.

OpIndia Staff
Rohini Court Shooutout leaves gangster Jitendra Gogi dead
344

Gangster Jitendra Gogi was among the four killed in a shootout at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Friday. Earlier, it was reported that shots had been fired at the Rohini Court, injuring at least 3.

The identity of the four deceased individuals is not yet clear. But Jitendra Gogi is believed to be among the dead.

Two attackers came dressed in the attire of advocates and have been shot dead, Delhi Police Special Cell have said.

Journalist Aishwarya Kapoor shared a video where it can be clearly heard that multiple shots were fired.

It is currently being suspected that the shootout was executed by a rival gang. The two attackers who have been shot dead are believed to be from a rival gang.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDelhi court shootout
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
578,428FollowersFollow
25,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com