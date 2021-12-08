The Principal of a government school and nine teachers have been booked by Rajasthan Police for allegedly raping and molesting four students in district Alwar. The incident came to light when one of the victims stopped going to school. When the worried father of the girl asked her why she wasn’t going to school, the girl alleged that she was gang-raped by the principal and three other teachers for over a year. The class 10 student also accused two female teachers of filming the incident.

Mukesh Yadav, Station Officer, Mandhana Police station, said in a statement that they had registered three different cases in the matter, and the investigation is underway. During the investigation, three more victims came forward and accused the principal and teachers of gang rape. The three students are studying in Class 6, Class 4 and Class 3. They also alleged that the accused had threatened to kill them if they told anyone about the incident.

One of the victims told Police that when they approached female teachers, they tried to suppress the incident by offering them to pay their fees and buy books for them. They also asked the victims not to complain to anyone about the incident. The victim said, “After this, Madam took me to the house of three teachers — including that of the principal — several times. All the teachers consumed alcohol in the house. Later, they took off my clothes and did wrong things to me.”

One of the victim’s fathers alleged that when he went to the school to complain to the teacher, the principal threatened him and said his brother was a minister and he would kill the victim’s father if he filed a complaint. The principal, on the other hand, said he had no information about the incident and dismissed the allegations.

Zee News quoted Superintendent of Police, Ram Murti Joshi, who said that a case against principal Jitendra Kumar, teacher Rajesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar and others had been filed in Mandhana Police Station. The victim has named Manisha Yadav and Anita Kumari as the two female teachers who tried to lure her to suppress the case.