While the pre-wedding functions of actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kickstarted at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur today, a Rajasthan-based advocate has filed a complaint against the actors and the hotel management for blocking the way to Chauth Mata temple.

In his complaint with the District Legal Services Authority, Sawai Madhopur, the advocate Netrabind Singh Jadoun said that the hotel management has closed the road leading to the temple from December 6 to 12 as the hotel is located on the way to the temple.

The Advocate explained that that Chauth Mata Temple is a historic temple where many devotees gather to attend the daily aarti. Six Senses Barwara Fort’s management has closed the main road to Chauth Mata temple, causing hardships for worshipers. Jadoun has filed a complaint with the Sawai Madhopur District Service Authority, citing the problems faced by the worshippers. In light of the public opinion, the advocate has requested that the route be made active.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, guests get code names

The actors are set to tie a knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The sangeet is taking place today, December 7, followed by a Mehendi on December 8. The couple’s wedding guest list includes celebrities such as Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur and Rohit Shetty, among others.

According to reports, the wedding guests of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were given a set of guidelines to follow. No photography, no sharing pictures on social media, no sharing location on social media, no interaction with the outside world until they leave the venue, all photos must be published only after approval from wedding planners, and no reels or videos can be made at the wedding venue are just to name a few. In fact, the guests will be referred to by their code names, it is reported.

Last week, the local administration reassessed security plans. The wedding’s 120 guests will be needed to be completely vaccinated or have a negative RT-PCR test result to attend, said reports.