Rohingya family arrested in Tripura, had entered India from Dawki, Meghalaya

A Rohingya family consisting of six members has been arrested from the Unakoti district of Tripura on Saturday after they had illegally crossed the Bangladesh border and entered India, according to reports. The Rohingya family with two adults and four children were brought to the Kailashahar police station following arrest and would be taken to Court on Sunday.

As per reports, Tripura police with the help of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) arrested the family after raiding the house of one Sahnaj Ali from Ichabpur area in the Gournagar Block near Kailasahar. The arrests were made after the police received a tip-off about the Bangladeshi infiltration. Abdul Rakim (32), the head of the family revealed that they illegally entered India from Bangladesh via Dawki, Meghalaya. The Rohingya family then travelled to Assam from where they took an Agartala bound train.

Reportedly, the Rohingya family planned to obtain fake documents and establish themselves as Indian citizens. They tried to stay in Agartala and later moved to North Tripura area of Ichabpur.

Earlier, Chakma organisations in Tripura told the Tripura police that a minimum of 108 Rohingya refugees were arrested between 2018 and March 2021 as per records. The organisations further noted, “The government should conduct a State-wide inquiry in Tripura against the influx of foreigners, irrespective of their ethnic origin or religion,”.

Reportedly, the Chakma organisations also stated in a memorandum that Tripuris in Bangladesh faced repeated attacks from Bengali Muslims in the area around Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh which caused a rapid influx of the ethnic Tripuris into the Dhalai and South Tripura districts of Tripura, India.