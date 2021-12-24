A cardiologist at STNM hospital in Gangtok in Sikkim, who was stabbed while attempting to save a female sanitation worker from an attack, passed away at a Siliguri Hospital on Friday. Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Upreti was stabbed by a man on December 14 in the state-run hospital in Gangtok, and was undergoing treatment at the Neotia Superspeciality Hospital in Siliguri in West Bengal.

Dr Sanjay Upreti and the other victim of the attack were airlifted using a military helicopter for advance treatment after Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang intervened in the matter following the stabbing incident. Sanitation attendant Kalawati Chettri, the original target of the attack, is also fighting for her life at the hospital as she suffered major injuries in her abdomen and massive bleeding. However, her condition is said to be stable.

Tshering Bhutia, the 42-year-old accused of the stabbing incident, was arrested after he went on a stabbing spree at the Gangtok hospital. Bhutia had reportedly attacked his girlfriend Kalawati Chetri who worked at the STNM hospital with a knife after she refused to answer his phone calls and go with him. When Kalawati was not answering his phone calls, Tshering went to the hospital and asked her to go out with her. But she refused, and an angry Tshering Bhutia stabbed her with a knife.

Dr Sanjay Upreti was present at the spot, and he tried to save Kalawati Chetri from the attack. However, Dr Upreti was also attacked by Bhutia during the altercation. Dr Upreti was stabbed in the groin region. While both the victims were initially treated at the STNM Hospital, they were shifted to Siliguri for better treatment on December 15.

Tshering Bhutia was caught by police at the hospital after he attacked the two, and has been arrested. Police had registered a case against him under Sections 307, 326 and 353 of the IPC, and now murder charges are likely to be added after the death of the doctor.

The cardiologist was under the ‘highest possible medical support’ at the Neotia Hospital in Siliguri, but he suffered a multi-organ failure, kidney shutdown and was undergoing continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). Due to the stabbing injury, his leg had turned gangrenous and it had to be amputated. “The blood vessels in his leg were completely shattered because haemostitis also took time. Massive transfusion is being given, and as a result he is suffering from multi organ failure,” interventional cardiologist Dr. DP Rai from STNM Hospital had said. Dr Rai is a colleague of Dr Upreti and had shifted to the Siliguri hospital to assist in the treatment.

Dr Sanjay Upreti passed away at around 3 AM on Friday at the Neotia Superspeciality Hospital in Siliguri.

Dr. Sanjay Upreti had worked as a doctor in Sikkim for more than 16 years having completed his MBBS from Uttar Pradesh's King George Medical University. He obtained his MD in Medicine from Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal, Manipur.