Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has revealed that Conman Sukesh had connections with multiple Bollywood stars, apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi. Now, the agency has revealed that these Bollywood actresses having links with him included Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty. This new revelation added two more bollywood actresses whose names have come up during the investigation of the extortion case after Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, who have been already questioned by the ED. ED also mentioned that several other bollywood celebrities could be involved as well.

As per reports, Sukesh came in touch with Shilpa Shetty when her husband went to jail in the porn racket case. He contacted Shilpa Shetty and proposed a conditional release for her jailed husband Raj Kundra.

Sukesh also told ED that he also helped Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in a NCB case and knew her since 2015. The Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned Shraddha Kapoor last year in connection with the drugs case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. It was alleged that her name had cropped up during the probe, along with several other Bollywood stars. However, no action was taken against her by the NCB, and therefore the claim of Sukesh that he helped her in the probe seems to be bogus.

Sukesh also claimed that Harman Baweja is his old friend, they planned to co-produce a movie titled ‘Captain India’ starring Kartik Aryan. But all these claims by him have no proof, and seems to be bogus.

ED will be investigating if the bollywood actresses and celebrities mentioned in the case were victims or if they had any connection with Sukesh. ED has already stated that Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi got top models of luxury cars and other expensive items from Sukesh.

Earlier, India Today reported about the the exclusive chats between Conman Sukesh and Nora Fatehi in which the conversation revolved around the selection of a luxury car. Apart from that, Sukesh booked helicopter rides for Jacqueline from the Kerala airport to hotels. ED probe further revealed that Jacqueline visited Kerala and Karnataka in luxury private jets and choppers arranged by Sukesh. It was reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar had spent crores of extortion money on actress Nora Fatehi according to the ED charge sheet. Sukesh also gifted a BMW car to Nora Fatehi.