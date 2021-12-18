Multi-millionaire Conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar posed as senior government officials and bureaucrats while duping Aditi Singh, the wife of the ex co-owner of the pharma giant Ranbaxy, according to reports. Conman Sukhesh had promised Aditi Singh that he would obtain bail for her jailed husband. In the proces, Sukhesh faked the identity of the top bureaucrat in the Home Ministry like Anoop Kumar, including Law Secretary ‘Abhinav’ and a junior Law Ministry officer who handled the discussions regarding the cash payments in obtaining the bail. Aditi Singh also accused Sukhesh of threatening her to pay 200 crores.

According to reports, Sukesh Chandrasekhar who faced several charges against him including the Rs 200 crore extortion case paid a huge bribe to the tune of Rs 1 crore per month during his stay at the Tihar Jail to the jail officials for having unrestricted access to luxury amenities and freedom to spend time with female guests in the jail. Reportedly, apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, Sukhesh received supermodels and Bollywood actresses in jail. Sukhesh also gave “chicken parties” in jail where women were invited. At least 10 other Bollywood actresses reportedly visited Sukhesh, apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

Further, it was revealed from ED sources that Sukesh Chandrasekhar ran the extortion racket from his “plush office” inside the Tihar Jail and mentioned the “office” of jailed Unitech Group owner Sanjay Chandra as his alternate choice. Sanjay Chandra, who got close to Sukhesh was later transferred to a jail in Mumbai following the orders of the Supreme Court.

In yet another revelation, India Today reported on Friday the exclusive chats between Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Nora Fatehi in which the selection of a luxury car was being discussed.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had asked Nora Fatehi about a Range Rover car in which he said, “Do you like this?” Nora Fatehi then replied with, “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car,” Chandrashekhar then further said, “I will show you more options.” It was reported that Sukesh had gifted Nora a BMW car, and her photos with a BMW S-series car worth 64 lakhs had emerged in media.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also wrote to Nora Fatehi, “I would highly appreciate it if you could speak for a minute to clarify everything. I hope you or your agency are not wondering why this gift. I want to make it clear that it’s not being given with any kind of motive, but only because when you like a person, you give them gifts. Doing it for that reason only, nothing else.”

Furthermore, the audio clips of the investigation obtained by News18 divulged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar accused Jacqueline Fernandez of hiding the truth in her statements to the ED concerning the amount that he transferred to Jacqueline’s sister in the United States. He said,“No, she is not telling the truth. Through Deepak Ramnani (who has also been arrested), I transferred $180,000 and BMW (X5) to Geraldine”. Geraldine is the name of Jacqueline’s elder sister.

Earlier, Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukhesh was arrested by ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Irani was paid in crores by Sukesh for introducing him to the actress. Jacqueline had faced an eight hour interrogation on December 8 in connection to the case with her statement being recorded under PMLA. As per reports, Jacquilene was again summoned by ED on December 10 and Pinky Irani and Jacqueline were to be interrogated together.