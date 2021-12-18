More and more details of how conman Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had spent money on Bollywood actresses have started to appear. According to reports, apart from hiring private jets for Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh had also booked helicopter rides for the actress from the Kerala airport to hotels. Though ED sources had earlier claimed that Jacqueline visited Chennai to meet Sukesh, the ED probe reveals that Jacqueline also visited Kerala and Karnataka in luxury private jets and choppers arranged by Conman Sukesh.

As per reports, Jacqueline had told the ED in August that she had actually met Sukesh personally. She said, “I travelled twice to Kerala on a private jet, he (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) also arranged the helicopter ride from the airport to the hotel. Both were personal trips.” She also added, “The hotel expenses were taken care of by Sukesh (Chandrasekhar). I had pickups and drop-offs in a private jet from Mumbai to Kerala and also helicopter rides were arranged from the airport to hotels,” Jacqueline stated that during her first trip to Kerala, she had stayed there for a single day trip and that her second trip lasted for two days.

Jacqueline in her statement to ED seemed to state that she visited Karnataka (Bengaluru) only once in a private jet arranged by Sukesh. She told ED, “The last trip I took was to Bangalore (Karnataka) but it was only one way, as I refused to go back in the private jet and I flew commercial.”

Also about her Chennai trip, Jacqueline informed ED that Sukesh had claimed that his uncle had passed away and that Sukesh had invited her for the funeral as he was depressed. “I said I would come to the funeral on the said date. But a day before I was leaving (for Chennai) he said the funeral could not happen that day as the priest had not given the date yet and it was yet to be determined. Chandrasekhar still requested me to come and meet him so I agreed,” Jacqueline told ED.

According to Jacqueline’s statement to ED, Sukesh had arranged a private jet for her from Mumbai to Chennai and the meeting took place at Hyatt hotel. She said, “He (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) sent me a private jet to take me from Mumbai to Chennai. He did not meet me at the airport but had sent an assistant. I reached the Hyatt hotel and he arrived an hour after that.” Jacqueline informed that Sukesh left the hotel after having lunch with her, “His (Chandrasekhar) assistant came in the room twice to speak to him, he then told me he has to go back for night prayers with his family and it will go on till late night and he will see me the next day,”

Conman Sukesh in his statement to the central agency had stated that Jacqueline was his friend and that he had given $180,000 to Jacqueline’s sister Geraldine who lived in the USA. He also claimed that a Maserati and a Porsche was gifted to Jacqueline’s mother in Bahrain. Sukesh also informed ED that he had gifted Jacqueline several expensive gifts, which included Gucci outfits and Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags.