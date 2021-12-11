Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav slammed his maternal uncle Sadhu Yadav after he made disparaging comments about his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav’s bride Rachel Godinho. Tejashwi Yadav married his long time friend Rachel Godinho (called Rachel Iris by some media reports) in a low-key ‘secret ceremony’ on Thursday at his sister Misa Bharti’s residence in Delhi, where only close family members and a select few were invited. She has become Rajeshwari after the wedding.

While responding to the comments made by Sadhu Yadav, the elder Yadav brother said, “Mama is involved in the Shilpi murder case. He is a murderer. What is the point of levelling allegations against me? Is there any use to getting involved in someone’s personal life? When he (Mama) got his daughter married, did he invite us? Since he was uninvited this time, he is angry about it.”

On being reminded of the harsh words that his maternal uncle used about the new bride, Tej Pratap Yadav slammed, “He has warned that we won’t be able to step foot in Bihar again. Maybe he has forgotten his stature (aukaat). He has forgotten for whom he was born in the State.” The show host informed that his maternal uncle had threatened to lock the headquarters of the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD). “

Here, Lalu’s son finally confessing about the infamous #ShilpiGautam rape and murder case accusing his own Mama #SadhuYadav. https://t.co/zwoGS7bhMs pic.twitter.com/1P2webdV0b — Shwetank (@shwetankbhushan) December 11, 2021

“Does he have the aukaat to do this? Does he even have the aukaat to stand in front of me? The public and the RJD workers will beat such people with shoes and kick them out. He is Kans (the evil maternal uncle of Lord Krishna) and his ultimate end (Kans vadh) is indispensable,” he responded.

The Background of the controversy

Sadhu Yadav, ex RJD MP and the brother of Rabri Devi, slammed Tejashwi Yadav for marrying not only outside the Yadav caste but also the fold of the Hindu religion. Although Rachel had converted to Hinduism and adopted the name of Rajeshwari Yadav, Sadhu Yadav is not convinced. While slamming the newlywed couple, “Tejashwi has humiliated the Yadav community. All the sisters of Tejashwi are married in the Yadav community but he married a Christian woman and our community does not accept this.”

Sadhu Yadav alleged that Tejashwi wanted the vote of the Yadav community during elections but did not marry a woman from the same community. “Tejashwi wants the vote of Yadavs in election but has married a Christian. He should now go to Chandigarh and Kerala and seek vote of the Christian community. There is nothing left for him in Bihar. If Tejashwi Yadav does not give importance to caste, then why is he demanding a caste-based census in Bihar?” he was heard as saying.

While complaining that the marriage of Tejashwi Yadav had caused him pain, he lamented, “Why did Lalu family hide the marriage of their son? They did not even reveal the name of the bride after marriage. There was definitely something wrong with the wedding which had been kept under wraps. Whenever Bihar is facing some problem, Tejashwi Yadav runs away to Delhi.”