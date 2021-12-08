After the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of Islamist organization Popular Front of India (PFI), was accused of distributing ‘I am Babri’ batches to school children in Kerala, another video has emerged on social media platforms in which a man could be seen brainwashing children about the disputed structure. The undated video is believed to be of December 6 this year.

In the video, a man, allegedly an SDPI worker, is brainwashing children about Babri Mosque. In a Tweet, Shriraj Nair, Spokesperson VHP, questioned how it could be allowed in the schools. He said, “What kind of hate is propagated amongst small school going children asking them to rebuild Babri, this amounts to contempt of court too. Why is CMO Kerala not taking action against these kinds of Anti-Social elements.” He further urged Home Ministery to take cognizance of the video.

SDPI had distributed badges of ‘I am Babri’

On December 6, a video had emerged where alleged SDPI workers were seen making schoolchildren wear ‘I am Babri’ badges and pinning those badges on the shirts of the children from Chungappara St. George School in Kottangal. In one of the pictures shared on social media, the badges of ‘I am Babri” could be seen tagged on a student. The alleged SDPI worker also carried the same tag on his shirt.

The Parent-Teacher Association has lodged a police complaint, and a probe has been launched. The incident took place in the school compound when students arrived at school on Monday morning. When the school authorities noticed the badges in the classroom, they reportedly asked the students to remove them.