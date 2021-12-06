Monday, December 6, 2021
Updated:

Kids given badges of ‘I am Babari’ in Kerala school by SDPI worker: Report

SDPI is the political wing of Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been banned in various states for extremist activities.

OpIndia Staff
'I am Babari' badge distributed in Kerala school (image courtesy: @surendranbjp on Twitter)
70

In a shocking case of involving school children into politics and forceful religious indoctrination, an alleged SDPI worker in Kerala has been distributing badges saying ‘I am Babari’ and even pinning those badges on the shirts of the the children from Chungappara St. George School in Kottangal.

BJP Kerala state president K Surendran in a tweet questioned whether Kerala is another Syria in the making and “The SDPI is forcefully pasting “I Am Babari” sticker on the students of Chungappara St. George School in Kottangal Panchayat, which is ruled by the @CPIMKerala – SDPI alliance” he tweeted while trying to draw attention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Surendran questioned the motive behind pinning those badges of “I am Babari” upon children and asked if Kerala is another Syria in the making. The mentioned Chungappara school in the Kottangal village is located in the Pathanamthitta District in the southern Kerala.

In one of the pictures shared, the badges of ‘I am Babari” could be seen tagged on a student along. The alleged SDPI worker also carried the same tag on his shirt.

As per reports, the Parent Teacher Association has lodged a police complaint and a probe has been launched. The incident took place in the school compound when students arrived at school on Monday morning. As per the report, once teachers noticed the badges to the classroom, the school authorities asked the children to remove them.

SDPI has also been tweeting that Muslims will not forget Babari demolition and that the mosque shall rise again.

SDPI is the political wing of Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) which has been banned in various states for extremist activities. In November this year, one RSS worker A Sanjith was hacked to death by SDPI goons in front of his wife. S

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

