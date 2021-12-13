Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a dip at the Ganga river offering his prayers and flowers to the holy river and the Sun. As per reports, PM Modi then took water in the traditional urn from the Ganga to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

PM Modi has reached Kashi, Varanasi for the inauguration of the temple complex known as the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Hindu priests of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple have started the rituals of the inauguration along with Narendra Modi. It is believed that Acharya Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, who had previously decided the Muhurta for the Ram temple has set the date for the inauguration of the Kash Vishwanath Temple complex on December 13 and marked an auspicious time of 20 minutes in Revati Nakshatra from 1:37 am to 1:57 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple in Varanasi as devotees and supporters of PM Modi crowded outside the temple to see the Prime Minister.

Notably, PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Kashi Vishwanat corridor. Before that, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the temple to offer his prayers along with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan