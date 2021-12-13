On Monday (December 13) morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kal Bhairav temple in Varanasi. He is on a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency during which he is inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Kashi Vishwanat corridor. A day earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed at the temple alongside Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Devotees and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gathered outside the Kal Bhairav temple to catch a glimpse of him. PM Modi was seen waving at people who were cheering for him in unison.

PM Modi was also showered with flower petals amidst chants of ‘Modi, Modi’. The video was uploaded on Twitter by the official handle of BJP Uttar Pradesh.

The Prime Minister will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 1 pm on Monday to offer his prayers. He will also inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at 1:20 pm. In the evening at around 6 pm, he will witness the Ganga aarti from a Ro-Ro vessel.